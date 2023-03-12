Kapil Sharma reveals he invited PM Narendra Modi to Kapil Sharma Show, says ‘he didn’t reject’





Kapil Sharma will be seen as a guest on Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat today, March 11. In the show, the comedian-actor revealed that he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Kapil Sharma Show.

On Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat, comedian Kapil Sharma bares his heart. (Image: Twitter/@KapilSharmaK9)

By India Today Entertainment Bureau: In a new episode of TV show Seedhi Baat on Aaj Tak now, Kapil Sharma will be seen in the open. The actor-comedian is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Zwigato. On Seedhi Baat with Sudhir Chaudhary, Kapil was asked if he would like to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a guest on the Kapil Sharma Show one day. The comedian revealed that he had indeed invited the Prime Minister when he met him. And guess what? Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not reject Kapil’s offer! KAPIL SHARMA REVEALS HE INVITED PM NARENDRA MODI TO TKSS Kapil Sharma previously courted controversy after his drunken tweet at Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral. The comedian will be seen as a guest on Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat today at 9 p.m. On the show, he was asked if he would ever invite the prime minister to his show. To this, Kapil Sharma replied: When I personally met the Prime Minister, I asked him to come see my program one day. He did not reject the invitation this time. Rather, he said: For the moment, my oppositions make enough comedy, so they will come a day later. So yes, he did not refuse to come. If he ever comes, it will be my honor. I want his lighter side to show up in front of people. I will continue to call him. ALL ABOUT KAPIL’S ‘DRUNK TWEET’ AT PM For the uninitiated, in September 2016, Kapil was allegedly asked to pay a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by BMC. He tweeted about it and asked PM Modi if that’s what ‘achhe din’ means. His tweet read, “I pay 15cr in income tax from the last 5 years and still have to pay 5 lacs of bribe to BMC office for setting up my office @narendramodi (sic).” He later said he tweeted it when he was drunk. ON THE WORK FRONT FOR KAPIL Kapil Sharma is currently busy promoting his upcoming film with Nandita Das titled Zwigato. Directed by Nandita and produced by Applause Entertainment, the film will be released on March 17. Zwigato also stars Shahana Goswami alongside Kapil. Set in the rarely seen city of Bhubaneswar, Zwigato follows the story of a food delivery boy who struggles with the world of ratings and algorithms. Zwigato had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, its Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, and its Indian premiere at the Kerala International Film Festival. Posted on: March 11, 2023

