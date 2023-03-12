Reviews | Trump knows how to make promises. Are its rivals?





To understand the resilience of Donald Trump’s influence within the Republican Party, the way he always seems to live on despite scandal, debacle or disgrace, look no further than the contrast between his early political forays into the campaign. of 2024 and what two of its possible challengers are. stock.

Judging by Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, his policy agenda so far includes two crucial elements: first, a commitment to defend Social Security and Medicare from deficit hawks in the either party, and second, a retro-futuristic vision of baby bonuses and new freedom. cities rising in the American hinterland, with construction projects following lines of modern architecture rather classic than ugly.

Meanwhile, two of his challengers, Nikki Haley, definitely in the race, and Mike Pence, who hopes to race, have made headlines this year for floating fee reductions: Haley for his proposal this week to change the age of today’s 20-year-old retirement, Pence for providing support for the idea of ​​private social security accounts, of the kind proposed by George W. Bush in 2005.

Trump’s recklessness about the cost of fees is irresponsible, needless to say, and after four years of experience with his leadership, we can imagine what liberty city politics would look like to a Trump casino and some buildings for use joint venture run by Jared Kushner springing up from an unfinished freeway spur somewhere in the vacant parts of the American West, funded by hard-to-sell fundraising appeals to vulnerable seniors. And of course, in the CPAC speech, Trumpian politics was a minor theme among the overriding motives of self-pity and threats of retaliation.

But one can acknowledge all of that and see that he once again offers GOP primary voters an alternative to the pinched style, outdated ideas and phony fiscal seriousness of the pre-Trump Republican Party and now, it seems , post-Trump.

A real serious budget would be defensible with galloping inflation. But Haley’s idea of ​​cutting benefits for Americans retiring in 2065 is largely irrelevant to these immediate considerations. The pence-driven revival of the private account proposal, meanwhile, is hopelessly out of touch with fiscal and political reality. As National Reviews Ramesh Ponnuru notes, the Bush-era private accounts plan depended on using surplus funds to ease the transition, but now that baby boomers are retired, the window for that sort of maneuver has been closed.

So if Trump is being irresponsible and implausible in order to flatter his constituents, Haley and Pence are doing something weirder and more self-defeating: They come up with implausible and unpopular ideas, the only virtue of which is that they sound vaguely serious if you don’t. don’t do it. overthinking details. Neither popular nor right might as well be their motto, one that doubles as an epitaph for the kind of right-wing politics that Trump’s 2016 campaign overturned.

The reality is that there are only two ways to deal with the skyrocketing costs of Social Security and Medicare and their crowding out of other national priorities. One is to broker deals that provide bipartisan cover for reform, either working on the fringes through the so-called Secret Congress, the off-the-headline deal that has made this more common lately, or by looking for the type of big market that eluded John Boehner and Barack Obama.

But no Republican primary candidate these days will campaign to make deals, big or small, with Joe Biden or Chuck Schumer, so that kind of scenario is more or less out of place for a presidential campaign. The only scenario that could possibly be relevant, for a skilled communicator with a certain sense of civic duty, would be to frame a reform of rights as a kind of intergenerational transfer, a rebalancing of the accounts in a society too focused on old age expenses. . To use Trump’s Big Ideas example, such a framing could reassure young and middle-aged voters that they would receive slightly lower benefits in retirement so that more things can be done right now, like baby bonuses for young families and cheaper real estate. in sparkling new cities.

But it’s a tough imaginative leap for a certain kind of Republican politician, trained in the idea that making real political promises to persuasive voters is what Democrats and Socialists do, and the goal of cutting Social Security and Medicare is either a tax virtue for its own good or to free up space for the lowest possible top tax rate.

While whatever can be said about Trump’s follow-through, he never struggled to make enticing promises to voters (or investors or city officials, for that matter).

So the question for potential rivals, and especially Ron DeSantis as he waits, watches and prepares, is whether they can learn enough from this style to finally overcome it, or whether they will offer so little. voters that Trump’s promises will continue to do so. its sweet.

