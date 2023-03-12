Tension has risen between Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir and Imran Khan, the former prime minister’s aggressive attitude





Karachi: There are signs of a confrontation between Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and the country’s army chief, General Asim Munir. Imran Khan started attacking the new army chief who allegedly declined Imran Khan’s meeting request. Geo News reported that the former prime minister had in fact sent a message to the army chief, but the request was denied. Gen Asim told businessmen who met him that PTI leader Imran Khan sent him a message asking for a meeting. General refused to meet Geo News reported that General Asim told the PTI chief that it was not his job as army chief to meet with politicians. According to sources, General Asim insisted that the army would not interfere in politics and play no part in it. The army chief said he would not interfere in political affairs and that political leaders should sort out their own issues. Main presenter Hamid Mir said that President Arif Alvi had tried to arrange a meeting between General Asim and Imran Khan. Arrest of Imran Khan: Imran Khan fled from the neighbor’s house by jumping over the wall to avoid being arrested! Big affirmation of Pakistani minister’s desire to stay out of politicsMir said the army chief told the president he wanted to stay out of politics. Geo News reported that PTI chief Fawad Chaudhary drew strong criticism from business leaders who met with the army chief to express their concerns over the deteriorating economic situation. . The members of the business community who convene COAS are the same who meet with every military and government leader and advise how to solve Pakistan’s problems. Their only concern is to secure their commercial interests.

Imran says army increased difficulties Imran Khan says he thought there would be a change after new (army) leader came but there was no progress, difficulties have instead increased in the country, reported The News. In an interview with the BBC, Khan remarked that a statement had been made that he would not need the establishment if he wanted to speak to the army chief. he/she said that the party which is supported by the people of the country does not need crutches.

