Potential indictment hangs over Trump campaignExBulletin





The potential for a criminal indictment looms over Donald Trump’s presidential campaign while Joe Biden’s campaign unofficially continues.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

We now move on to storm clouds in New York over Trump Tower. A source close to the investigation says the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has invited Donald Trump to testify before a grand jury next week. That’s where we’ll start this weekend with NPR’s Congressional Correspondent Ron Elving. Hello Ron.

RON ELVING, BYLINE: Glad to be with you, Scott.

SIMON: Being invited to testify before a grand jury isn’t quite like being invited to an Oscar viewing party. Inviting the subject of an investigation to testify often precedes a criminal indictment. Help us read what’s going on here.

ELVING: The Manhattan District Attorney has investigated the Trump Organization’s financial dealings over the years, as we know. But this week’s reports focused on this payment called silent money that Trump paid years ago to Stephanie Clifford, also known as porn actress Stormy Daniels. It happened years ago, as they say. But it is possible that new evidence or new witnesses have emerged linking this to other matters that we do not yet know about.

This request to appear is more than a courtesy. It’s required by New York State law, and it gives the subject a chance to possibly avoid the indictment. At the same time, no one expects Trump to even try. His lawyers will tell him, don’t do it; does not testify. And the indictment should follow in a few weeks. And we should note that Trump also faces indictment in Georgia for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential vote there. And there’s a federal prosecutor working on the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case and the Jan. 6 capitol riot. So there might be costs there too.

SIMON: Of course, Donald Trump has already been declared a candidate for the Republican nomination. Have we ever seen an accused run for president? How would that work exactly?

ELVING: No one knows because no one who’s been indicted in a state or federal case has ever been a serious contender for the White House, let alone a frontrunner, let alone a former president. So that would obviously be fodder for Trump’s opponents in the primaries and beyond, as well as for the media. But he can run in primaries and even fall elections with charges pending and still win the primary, still win in November. And Trump supporters have swallowed quite a few bad stories about him in the past. It doesn’t seem to matter to many of them. In fact, it’s been suggested that an indictment or two would actually be motivating for his die-hard supporters and perhaps even a source of sympathy among other voters.

SIMON: Meanwhile, the current president is showing all the signs of a re-election bid but hasn’t announced it. How does the president spend his free time without running for the presidency?

ELVING: Well, running for president, overall. He travels the country, if not the world, taking credit for infrastructure and energy conversion projects, associating himself with the vibrant job market. He produced his budget for the coming year. And it is a very political document. Congress will pay little attention to it.

And Biden is trying to contrast his type of spending cuts and tax increases with the type that Republicans in Congress would prefer. And in case there was any doubt about that, the House Freedom Caucus held a press conference yesterday where they presented their – essentially, their ultimatum on what it would take to get them to vote for raise the debt ceiling later this year. They have deep, deep cuts to federal programs that they would like to see, where Biden, obviously, is focused elsewhere and would like to raise taxes on the wealthy. Another thing that Joe Biden has done to run for president is he has moved to the middle on energy issues and also on crime.

SIMON: And help us understand the significance of something that’s happening, because there’s – I don’t mean all of a sudden, but there are a number of health issues in the US Senate, where, of course, the margin between the two parties is very thin. John Fetterman from Pennsylvania – Mr. Fetterman – we’ve talked about this before – of course is recovering from a stroke and now has current treatment for depression. And this week it was revealed that Minority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was being treated for a concussion.

ELEVING: Yes. Now, we must note, of course, that the staff of these two senators talk about their recovery and their return to the Senate very soon. McConnell was up yesterday telling jokes. But it should also be mentioned that Dianne Feinstein was recently hospitalized for shingles, in her particular case.

It’s a Senate with no real majority, Scott. There are three independents who vote with the Democrats. That makes them the majority. Any change in the lineup has enormous potential to muddle politics on Capitol Hill. And, of course, Mitch McConnell has been the leader of the Republicans in the Senate longer than anyone. And if we were to not have Mitch McConnell, there would likely be a scramble to find a new Republican leader in the Senate as well.

SIMON: Yeah. NPR’s Ron Elving. Ron, thank you very much for being with us. And see you soon. Take care of yourself.

ELVING: Thank you, Scott.

Copyright © 2023 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/03/11/1162836447/week-in-politics-potential-for-criminal-indictment-hangs-over-trump-campaign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos