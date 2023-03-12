Seychelles President congratulates Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election





Xi Jinping was re-elected on Friday for a third term. (Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Flickr) Photo License:DC BY 2.0

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan has congratulated Xi Jinping on his re-election as China’s president, State House said on Friday. Xi Jinping, 69, was reelected to a third term as China’s president in a parliamentary session on Friday. In his congratulatory message, Ramkalawan described his Chinese counterpart’s achievement as a testament to his leadership and dedication to the welfare and prosperity of the Chinese people. “Under your leadership, China has made impressive progress in economic and social development, technology and international cooperation. Your vision and strategic directions have enabled China to continue to play a leading role in reshaping the global architecture based on multilateralism, peace, international cooperation and solidarity,” he added. Ramkalawan added that “we are particularly impressed by the deepening of our bilateral relations in recent years. The agreements we have signed, the infrastructure projects we have undertaken and the people-to-people exchanges we have encouraged have strengthened the friendship between our two nations. I look forward to continuing to work with your government to strengthen our relationship and explore new opportunities for cooperation. The Seychellois head of state took the opportunity to reaffirm Seychelles’ strong support for the one-China policy and the peaceful reunification of Taiwan with the motherland. “As a small island nation, Seychelles has always been a strong advocate for the peaceful settlement of disputes and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. We fully support the efforts of the Chinese government to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. “, did he declare. Ramkalawan concluded by saying, “I am confident that under your leadership, China will continue to achieve great successes and achieve the goals you have set for yourself while contributing to the well-being of people around the world. The One BeltRoad initiative and the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (FOCAC) demonstrate China’s determination to help other countries improve infrastructure development as well as facilitate and encourage global trade. » Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, established diplomatic relations with China on June 30, 1976, four days after the island nation gained independence from Britain.

