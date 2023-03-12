Politics
Guaranteeing grain price security, President Jokowi urges farmers to speed up the planting period
KOMPAS.com – The President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invites all farmer accelerate planting time in fields that have just been harvested.
Indeed, the water supply in March 2023 is in abundant position. Moreover, the average productivity grain in the regency of Ngawi which reached 10.5 tonnes per hectare (ha).
He said this as he attended harvest paddy field in Ngawi, East Java (East Java), Saturday (03/11/2023).
“Therefore, I invite all the farmers in the country because the water is always there and it is always raining. After the harvest, do not give it another break, treat it and replant it because the water is always there and there are many,” Jokowi said in a press release received by Kompas.com, Saturday (3/11/2023).
Jokowi also appealed to the National Food Agency (Bapanas) to maintain the balance cereal prices when farmers simultaneously held the main crop of the archipelago.
According to him, this step is important so that the Logistics Agency Blog) capable of absorbing the harvested dry grain ( GKP) clearly and fairly.
“The most important thing is not to fall below the production costs borne by farmers. Harvest if it is not maintained, the price will fall, both for cereals and for rice. Thus, the price of grain must be determined immediately so that the price does not fall. “Bapanas will announce it later so that the purchase of Bulog becomes clear,” Jokowi said.
Read also : Minister of Agriculture SYL accompanies President Jokowi during the rice harvest in Ngawi
Pricing, Jokowi continued, is indeed hard to do. Indeed, it is necessary to calculate in advance the amount of profit and loss of existing production.
Thus, farmers, traders and the community do not incur losses due to low prices among farmers, but due to high purchases in the community.
“Indeed, the difficult problem lies with the government, which balances the prices for the farmers so that they are reasonable. This means that the farmers can obtain a price advantage, the traders can also obtain a price advantage, and the consumers or the public are the same,” Jokowi said.
Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo ( Minister of Agriculture SYL) said the simultaneous planting is necessary given that in April 2023, the rice fields of Indonesia will face the season drought or dry season.
“Issue weather to be a mature calculation to make acceleration planting. I hope this faster harvest can be maximized to be done simultaneously as we are going to face a long dry weather,” Agriculture Minister SYL said.
“Even if it turns out that during this harvest it is still raining, the weather anomaly must really be calculated as well as possible,” added Agriculture Minister SYL.
Read also : Great Harvest, Jokowi and Minister of Agriculture SYL observe condition of farmers in Kebumen
Agriculture Minister SYL explained that rice production in Ngawi region is relatively high compared to other regions which only harvest 6 tons per hectare.
In fact, according to him, the lands of Ngawi Regency do not include irrigated rice fields as they depend only on water pumps.
“Therefore, in accordance with the President’s order to reproduce it dryer, electric thresherAnd combine because we see that the price of grain is higher than the use of sickles”, explained the Minister of Agriculture SYL.
In addition, said Agriculture Minister SYL, his party has also prepared up to 1,000 units that can be obtained by farmers using popular business credit funds ( OR).
“Actually, the rice mill should also be properly developed and use KUR to increase its grade so that the quality of the rice produced is also good,” Agriculture Minister SYL said.
It should be noted that national rice production in 2022 will reach 54.75 tonnes of dry-milled grains ( GKG). The figure increased by 333.68 thousand tons or 0.61% compared to the production of 2021 which was only 54.42 million tons of GKG.
Read also : Jokowi asks Bulog to absorb as much grain as possible from farmers
At the same time, the area harvested in 2022 will reach 10.45 million hectares. This means that the harvested area increased by 40.87 thousand hectares, an increase of 0.39 percent compared to the harvested area in 2021 which was 10.41 million hectares.
The harvested area in Ngawi Regency in March 2023 reached 32,676 ha of the harvested area of East Java Province which was 375,403 ha.
Then, the price of paddy rice in Ngawi Regency for hand harvesting currently reaches IDR 4,700 to IDR 4,900 per kilogram (kg). Meanwhile, harvest using combine harvester up to IDR 5,000 to IDR 5,500 per kg.
