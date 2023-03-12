Will this earthquake destroy Erdogan?…

Beneath every new mound in this rapidly expanding graveyard lies a tragedy. One morning at dawn, Zeki Karababa told me about his.

brother Karababas, Hamit; Hamit’s wife, Fatma; and two children, Ahmet, 10, and Evra, 3, had been crushed when their building collapsed in the earthquake.

But that was just the beginning.

For three days there were no professional rescuers, Karababa told me. By the time they found his relatives, all four were dead.

I took the bodies with my bare hands, he said, crying. No one came to help us.

It’s a refrain I’ve heard over and over again in the week I’ve been driving through southeast Turkey last month. The country is struggling to recover from an earthquake whose anger defies superlatives: 50,000 dead in Turkey and Syria and countless families left homeless. The World Bank estimates that the earthquake caused $34.2 billion in physical damage in Turkey, or around 4% of the country’s GDP.

The Turkish government, led by increasingly autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has tried to portray the unbearable losses as the inevitable result of a biblical catastrophe that no one could have prepared for. But not many people I spoke to were buying this.

There is nothing natural about this disaster, Ali Aslan, a volunteer rescuer in Adiyaman, told me. The state has failed these people. They didn’t have to die like that.

In all this death and destruction, nothing has been shaken more profoundly than the faith of the Turkish people in their government. The earthquake undermined Erdogan’s strongman image and exposed the fundamental contradiction of autocratic rule: a government that insists on its own omnipotence and competence will inevitably disappoint when it is nowhere in sight to disaster. The implied commercial freedom for safety and security is starting to look like a very bad deal.

This is not the first time that the Turkish people have been confronted with this reality. For generations, Turkish citizens have been told that the Devlet Baba government, or father state, will ensure their security. Few people got more out of this promise than Erdogan. He came to power following Turkey’s last devastating earthquake, which struck near Istanbul in 1999 and killed more than 17,000 people. Just like last month, the victims lay under the rubble for days waiting to be rescued by a government that showed up too late or not at all.

I’m not saying that the civil defense organization has collapsed, a Turkish lawmaker said at the time. He didn’t exist. I saw that there was not the slightest preparation.

The government’s response was a declaration of bankruptcy for Turkey’s political and economic system, a cabinet member said in a speech. All ideological arguments were flattened by the earthquake, he said. Beneath the ruins lies the Turkish political and administrative system.

The States’ pact with the Turkish people had been broken. The disastrous response was seen by many as the result of corrupt governance and decadent elite indifference, and it led to the eventual defeat of the secular, nationalist establishment that had held power in Ankara since the founding of the Turkish state. Erdogan had served as mayor of Istanbul and was a vocal critic of the government at the time. His new political party, the Justice and Development Party, took power, led by pious entrepreneurs who said they wanted to improve the lot of the average citizen, not line their pockets.

But more than 20 years have passed, and now the tables have turned. If it took around eight decades for the old elite to wear down its welcome through corruption and overreach, Erdogan and his party have achieved the same ignominy in two.

In any modern setting, when something bad happens to you, you expect the state to step in, said Selim Koru, a prominent Turkish affairs analyst. Someone is supposed to answer the call. And when that doesn’t happen, people get very, very upset.

There are a lot of very angry people in Turkey right now. Lies, lies and more lies, it’s been 20 years, quit, shouted Turkish football fans recently.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this.

Erdogan and his party came to power promising good governance and public security in the wake of the Istanbul earthquake. His government went on a construction spree, and construction supercharged the Turkish economy. GDP per capita almost tripled between 2003 and its peak in 2013. In almost every city, tower blocks have sprung up like mushrooms. Cranes dotted the horizons.

But many of these buildings held deadly secrets that have only now come to light. Idris Bedirhanoglu, a professor of civil engineering at Dicle University in southern Turkey, told me how entrepreneurs routinely save money and the government lets them off the hook. They could skimp on the cement or replace the smooth river stones with commercially made crushed gravel, which would create a weaker aggregate. A builder could put in thinner rebar.

In 2018, Erdogan extended what was called the zoning amnesty to buildings that failed to meet strict code requirements. The action was intended as an electoral concession for voters who had expanded their homes and businesses illegally, and he touted it in remarks he delivered in the town of Kahramanmaras. This city would be one of the hardest hit by this year’s earthquake.

Erdogans’ rise to power after the 1999 Istanbul disaster was accompanied by an increase in civic activity. Many people felt abandoned by a paternalistic government. Turkish intellectuals and activists have formed and strengthened their own civil society organizations aimed at helping each other through all sorts of difficulties. Much of the planning has been done by professional associations of architects and engineers and others concerned not only with building safety, but also with the use of public space and environmental impacts. of the construction frenzy that accompanied the rise of Erdogans. These groups did not want a new paternalistic state to replace the old one. They wanted greater participation in a truly democratic civic sphere.

During Erdogan’s first decade in power, he was widely hailed as a champion of openness and democracy. Turkey was seeking to become a member of the EU and restore its democratic image. Erdogan emphasized freedom of religion, which had been suppressed in the former secular regime, and freedom of expression. More importantly, he managed to contain the Turkish military and virtually eliminate its interference in political life.

But eventually, Erdogan began to reshape the old centralized state as an even more powerful instrument that only he could wield. Over the past decade, and with increasing speed since cracking down on a 2016 coup plot, Erdogan has lobbied civil society groups, reined in the independent press and prosecuted his political opponents. . He has steadily increased his power, culminating in a 2017 referendum that moved Turkey from a parliamentary system to a strong executive system, giving it greater control over the judiciary and legislature.

He centralized disaster relief under a new government agency known as AFAD, and in a move that recalls George W. Bush’s appointment of the head of the International Arabian Horse Association to lead FEMA two years before Hurricane Katrina, Erdogan appointed a theologian with little experience in disaster relief to lead AFAD’s relief efforts, according to local media.

To build his reign as a strongman, he weakened institutions, and those weak institutions came back to haunt him, said Gonul Tol, director of the Turkey program at the Middle East Institute. It really undermined his ability to govern and deliver.

It would be foolish to try to predict with certainty how the earthquake and its aftermath will affect Erdogan’s political fortunes. The country needs to be rebuilt, and Erdogan is nothing if not a committed builder. Duel polls disagree on whether his popularity has dropped since the earthquake.

Erdogan also has many friends on the world stage. His handling of the cataclysm on his doorstep in Syria, which could have easily undone a less savvy ruler, has enhanced Turkey’s stature, making him increasingly indispensable in a new multipolar world. Turkey is a NATO member that nevertheless enjoys warming ties with Russia, making it a crucial and sometimes frustrating player in the Ukraine crisis.

But as Erdogan well knows, a disaster changes the trajectory of history in sudden and unexpected ways. The country is in the midst of an economic crisis, partly driven by Erdogan’s highly unorthodox policy of keeping interest rates low despite inflation at one point soaring above 85%. A poll conducted before the earthquake revealed that more than 70% of young Turks want to leave the country, and this percentage will certainly increase. Even before the earthquake, Erdogan’s poll numbers were slipping.

Meanwhile, the fractured Turkish opposition has become more united. New polls reported this week show a double-digit lead for opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. He pledged to bring the country back to its parliamentary system and decentralize power.

Last week, Erdogan indicated that the elections would take place on schedule. Right now, Turkey is seething with grief and rage. The last time there was a massive earthquake, that grief and rage was channeled into the possibility of a new pact between citizen and state in Turkey and the rejection of the centralized, autocratic style of rule. previous. If Erdogan and his party, despite a promising start, dashed that dream, the May elections, assuming they are allowed to be held freely and fairly, could offer another rare chance for the Turkish people to try again.

I think this is the last way out for Turkish democracy, said Gonul Tol. The stakes are really high.