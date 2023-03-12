Court suspends warrant against Imran Khan | world news





ISLAMABAD: A high court in Pakistan on Friday suspended the non-releasable arrest warrant issued for ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in a hate speech case against state institutions after his Pakistani party Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) filed a petition against this decision.

The non-releasable arrest warrant was issued against Khan on Thursday on behalf of a citizen for spreading hatred against state institutions and their offices following his recent speech.

The suspension of the warrant came amid the arrival of a police team from Quetta to Lahore to arrest the PTI chairman in accordance with a court order, Geo News reported.

The Khans party has filed a petition in the Balochistan High Court (BHC) against the orders of a judicial magistrate in Quetta, urging him to quash the arrest warrant and also quash the First Information Report (FIR ) filed against him in a police station in Quetta, capital of Balochistan.

The plea argued that the offense was not committed within the jurisdiction of the Bijli police station where the case was registered and asked the court to dismiss the FIR.

BHC Judge Zaheer-ud-Din Kakar suspended the arrest warrant and adjourned the hearing for two weeks after giving notices to the Inspector General of Balochistan Police, Director of Investigation, to the Chief Superintendent (Legal), the Police Station Manager and the Complainant.

The magistrate had ordered the police to arrest Khan, 70, and bring him to court.

The case is the latest of more than 76 cases filed against Khan since he was impeached in April 2022 by a no-confidence ruling.

He was deposed after Khan launched a blistering attack on the country’s establishment following a botched attempt by police to arrest him at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore in the Toshakhana case.

In his speech, the PTI President said that he had not knelt down to any institution or person and would not let the nation do so.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the state custodian called Toshakhana, and selling them for a profit.

Khan also announced on Saturday that he would lead a PTI campaign rally in Lahore on Sunday as he criticized authorities for killing his party worker.

I will lead the campaign rally to show them that we are not pets, Imran Khan told PTI workers in an address via video link.

It will be the first rally Khan has led in more than four months, having largely mobilized party workers at home as he recovered from a gunshot wound to his leg he received in November while he was leading a protest march in Islamabad.

