Narendra Modi: Need to work in “time-limited mission mode” to help artisans, small businesses : PM Narendra Modi
Addressing the 12th and final post-budget webinar on “PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman”, the Prime Minister said that empowering every section of the village is critical for India’s development journey.
“For that, we will have to work in time-limited mission mode,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana aims to hold artisans and people associated with small businesses, in addition to preserving rich traditions. from the country.
Government, Prime Minister said, will provide comprehensive institutional support to every Vishwakarma (artisans) to ensure they have access to easy loans, skills, technical support, digital empowerment, promotion brand, marketing and raw materials.
“The goal of the program is to develop traditional craftsmen and artisans while preserving their rich tradition,” he said.
“Our goal is that the Vishwakarmas of today can become the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. For this, sustainability is key in their business model,” the Prime Minister said.
Modi said artisans and artisans can be empowered when they are part of the value chain and highlighted that many of them can become suppliers and producers for the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) sector. . He said the industry can increase production. connecting these people to their needs where skill and quality training can be provided.
“It can be a win-win situation for every stakeholder. Businesses will get quality products at competitive prices. Banks’ money will be invested in programs that can be trusted. And it will show the widespread effect of government programs,” the prime minister said.
He added that startups can also create a huge market for handcrafted products through the e-commerce model, in addition to helping them with better technology, design, packaging and financing.
The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the partnership with the private sector will be further strengthened through the PM Vishwakarma program so that the innovative power and business acumen of the private sector can be maximized.
Asking all stakeholders to prepare a solid plan to help artisans and small businesses, he said that the Centre, for its part, was trying to reach people in remote areas of the country and that many of them were enjoying the benefits of government programs for the first time. .
Most of the artisans are from Dalit, Adivasi, backward communities or are women and to reach them and bring benefits to them, a practical strategy will be needed, he said.
Skilled craftsmen are symbols of the true spirit of self-reliant India, he said, stressing that “we need to reorient our skills infrastructure system according to the needs of the Vishwakarmas (craftsmen and craftsmen) of the nation”. .
The government held 12 post-budget webinars to seek ideas and suggestions to effectively implement the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023. During these webinars, Modi said, stakeholders suggested the best possible ways to implement the provisions of the budget.
The Prime Minister said millions of jobs had been created by training young people under the Skill India Mission and establishing Kaushal Rozgar Kendras.
“Small artisans play an important role in the production of local handicrafts. Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana is focused on empowering them,” he said, lamenting that this skilled labor has long been neglected and that their work was considered insignificant during the years of slavery. .
Even after India’s independence, the Prime Minister said, there was no government intervention to work for their improvement and as a result many traditional methods of craftsmanship and craftsmanship were abandoned by families so that they can earn a living elsewhere.
“Skilled craftsmen are symbols of the true spirit of self-governing India and our government regards these people as Vishwakarma of the new India,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that similarly to the benefits for street vendors through Prime Minister SVANidhi’s scheme, Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana will benefit artisans.
Modi also stressed the need to reorient the skills infrastructure system according to the needs of Vishwakarma and added that the Mudra Yojana provides loans worth millions of rupees to small businesses without any bank guarantee.
