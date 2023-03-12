Judge denies media access to records in Mar-a-Lago grand jury fight





In his final six-page decision, Howell said public disclosure of any of the documents would violate grand jury secrecy.

Fulfilling the petitioners’ request would be impracticable without releasing the grand jury documents because, if the government had asked to despise the former president, as the petitioners claim, that request would have been part of an effort to ensure compliance with the grand jury subpoena, Howell wrote, being careful not to confirm any details of the battle. The requested filings would invariably and consistently touch upon matters arising before the grand jury.

Howell noted reports of prosecutors’ efforts to seek contempt charges over allegedly inadequate efforts by Trump’s attorneys to locate documents with classification marks related to the ongoing investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. .

Last month, Howell refused a similar access request from POLITICO and The New York Times for information about privilege battles related to prosecutors’ efforts to call former White House aides before a grand jury investigating attempts to interfere with the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

But last month, Howell also chose to unseal several important filings in a grand jury case tied to Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), a key ally in Trump’s effort to void the 2020 election. Howell said that the grand jury documents in this case could be released in part because the appeals court held public arguments in the case that revealed details that were previously public.

Howell, a President Barack Obama appointee, is expected to complete his seven-year term as chief justice next week. Unresolved grand jury issues at that time are expected to be transferred to his successor, U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg, also appointed by Obama.

