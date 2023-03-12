Huge gatherings banned in Lahore ahead of Imran Khan’s mega campaign rally today





Pakistan’s Punjab government has banned large gatherings in Lahore after former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a poll.

New Delhi, UPDATE: Mar 12, 2023 08:01 IST

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to lead a campaign rally on Sunday after a four-month hiatus. (Picture: file)

Hours after former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that he was leading the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) campaign rally in Lahore, Pakistan’s Punjab government has banned large rallies in the city, it said. reported Geo News.

The PTI leader is expected to lead the first rally on Sunday in more than four months as he mobilized the party from his residence in Zaman Park. The former Pakistani prime minister was at home recovering from an injury he suffered last year.

Less than a week after imposing restrictions ahead of the political party’s election rally, the caretaker government did so again. The placement of the guardians has been harshly criticized for being biased.

READ ALSO | ‘If he had made good decisions…’: Maryam Nawaz rips Imran Khan over ‘nani’ comment

Just like earlier this week, the former prime minister again announced a rally on an “important day”, Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir was quoted by Geo News as saying.

“Today (Sunday), Lahore will host a Pakistani Super League (PSL) game. There will also be a marathon and a 40 kilometer cycle race in the city,” the information minister said.

Mir added that the administration informed the party of the events in advance, and was also told in writing to hold the rally on another day, but chose otherwise.

READ ALSO | ‘Ready to talk to army chief for betterment of Pakistan’: former PM Imran Khan

The developments come after the Balochistan High Court on Friday suspended the arrest warrant against Imran Khan and he will not be arrested again for two weeks in a hate speech case.

The suspension of the arrest warrant came amid the arrival of a police team from Quetta to Lahore to arrest Imran Khan in accordance with a local court order, according to the report.

The high court, while suspending the warrant, also issued a summons to the Balochistan police chief, the report adds. The hearing was then adjourned for two weeks.

READ ALSO | Pakistani courts grant bail to ex-PM Imran Khan in cases filed against him

On Thursday, a court in southwestern Pakistan issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for Imran Khan in an incitement case against state institutions. The court also ordered the authorities to detain the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and bring him to court.

Posted on:

March 12, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/paks-punjab-govt-bans-huge-gatherings-in-lahore-after-imran-khans-announces-rally-2345424-2023-03-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos