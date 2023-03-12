Trump’s popular support dwindles as Republican county leaders flee the former president





Early surveys suggest former President Donald Trump may have lost the historic grip he had on some of the nation’s most important voters.

A recent survey of GOP county chairmen across the country shows trouble ahead for Trump, who has dominated grassroots support in the party for much of the past decade. Of the 187 local GOP leaders who responded to Politico’s survey, Trump was edged out or crushed in several scenarios, an early indication that his path to a third consecutive nomination could be in jeopardy.

AN ISSUE UNITING TRUMP AND DESANTIS BUT DIVIDING THE PARTY

Former President Donald Trump applauds as he leaves after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/AP

About 3,000 surveys were sent to every GOP county leader nationwide, and responses came from a variety of states, ranging from the dark blue territory of California and New York to the friendly reaches of Texas and Arkansas. More than 90% of the leaders who responded describe themselves as conservative or very conservative.

The biggest threat to Trump’s dominance appears to be his neighbor in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis. Although DeSantis has not announced his intention to run, a book tour taking him through early voting states and his trip to Iowa on Friday send signals to Trump and voters that he is on the about to get into the race.

Trump’s first defeat came in response to a fundamental question, did any of the leaders commit to backing a candidate? About half of respondents said it was too early to support one candidate or another. But of those who said they would support a horse in the race, 19% said they were part of Team DeSantis, compared to 17% who are lining up behind Trump.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during an event Friday, March 10, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa.

Ron Johnson/AP

When asked if there were any candidates that GOP leaders had already ruled out, Trump’s position at the front of the pack took another hit.

The former president was not as unpopular as Chris Christie (55%), his son Donald Trump Jr. (51%) or his former Vice President Mike Pence (43%), but 39% of leaders said that he was not on their list of candidates they want to see in the general election.

Trump received lukewarm support when Politico asked about him specifically, but he did even worse when leaders were allowed to produce a slate of candidates they would like to see in 2024. DeSantis was on 73% of the slates. Trump, a distant second place, appeared on less than half (43%).

As DeSantis traveled to Iowa on Friday, Trump dropped Truth Social bombshells on his expected chief opponent. The former president mocked very small crowds for Ron DeSanctimonious and slammed him as being against farmers, Social Security and Medicare.

So why would people show up? Trump asked, apart from the fake stories of the fake news.

Trump’s relentless attacks on DeSantis are something he has in common with the Democrats, who have ratcheted up the pressure on the Florida governor.

“DeSantis’ extremism is hampering Florida as he prioritizes false culture war narratives over strong economic policies that would actually help his constituents,” American Bridge 21st Century President Pat Dennis said. , at the Washington Examiner. “We will fight his far-right extremism, which is already anathema to women voters who will decide this election, early and head-on.”

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

However, DeSantis embraced the Democrats’ attacks and ignored Trump’s salvoes, instead touting his own victories.

“The November election results represent a vindication of our joint efforts over the past four years,” he said during his state of the state address this week. “We also have a responsibility to lead and give ourselves the opportunity to shoot for the stars. Boldness be our friend in this endeavor. We have a lot to achieve.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/trump-grassroots-support-slipping-contest-heats The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos