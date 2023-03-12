Erdogan promoted elections in Turkey for five weeks before finally forming a coalition





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called presidential elections for Friday, May 14, five weeks earlier than originally scheduled, amid the crisis the country is going through following the February 6 earthquake. The same day will also take place the legislative elections, where the Turks will elect their 600 representatives to the Grand National Assembly, the only chamber of the country. In a televised address, Erdogan justified the conduct of the elections because the June 18 timing coincides with university exams, summer holidays and the pilgrimage to Mecca. Most returns show a narrow victory for the candidate of the six-party opposition coalition, Kemal Kilidaroglu (74), even if, with regard to the margin of error, the polls reflect a technical equality. [Finlandia y Suecia no ingresarn, por ahora, en la OTAN: las elecciones en Turqua paran su adhesin] Kilidaroglu has already scored various political successes against Erdogan in recent years, such as his party winning a majority in Istanbul in 2019 or exposing corruption scandals in government formation. It is to be hoped that the coalition, known as the Table of Six, will retain Kilidaroglu’s support after the infighting that followed his election. The current President of Turkey, who has ruled the country since 2003 – first as Prime Minister, then after 2014 as Head of State, will have to face the next elections which he had to conduct during of the past two decades, as growing opposition in the country in recent weeks has joined the administration in the aftermath of the Great Earthquake, which devastated much of the nation just over a month ago. Although the death toll continues to rise, the earthquake has claimed at least 47,000 lives in the country, with more than 600,000 buildings collapsed or badly affected, according to official data. Among the measures taken by Erdogan in recent times is the delivery of 500 coins to each family affected by the earthquake, in addition to the “massive operations” of building houses. Additionally, it will allow those who have been forced to relocate due to the earthquake to vote in the city where they currently reside. Kilidaroglu’s Republican People’s Party (CHP) has announced sweeping changes across the country, with the intention of easing Erdogan’s protectionist regime. Its economic leaders pursued a policy contrary to what is generally accepted in the West, when it exceeded 80% growth year-on-year at the end of last year. At the same time, the Turkish lira has depreciated by 80% against the dollar in five years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://worldnationnews.com/erdogan-has-been-promoting-elections-in-turkey-for-five-weeks-before-finally-forming-a-coalition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos