‘Tennis fans will…’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends HEARTFELT letter to tennis star Sania Mirza on her retirement





Indian tennis great Sania Mirza, who played her retirement match on March 5, in a tweet thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a letter of appreciation. The Prime Minister sent a deeply moving letter to the tennis star, writing how she inspired other women to pursue careers in sport and left an indelible mark on Indian sports. “Tennis fans will find it hard to imagine that you will not be playing professionally from now on. But, throughout your career as one of India’s finest tennis players, you have left an indelible mark on the Indian sports, inspiring the next generation of athletes. When you announced a “life update” on January 13, you wonderfully expressed your journey from a six-year-old girl who literally had to fight her way onto the courts to a world-class tennis player in the following years. You wrote that the greatest honor for you was winning medals for India. I can say that you are the pride of India, whose success has filled the hearts and minds of every Indian with extreme joy,” the letter read. Mirza, moved by the letter and the gesture, took to Twitter and thanked PM Modi. “I want to thank you, Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, for such kind and inspiring words. I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my abilities and will continue to do whatever I can to give back proud India. Thank you for your support,” his Tweet read. I would like to thank you Prime Minister @Narendra Modi Ji for those kind and inspiring words. I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my abilities and I will continue to do everything I can to make India proud. Thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/8q2kZ2LZEN Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 11, 2023 Sania Mirza announced her retirement last year and holds many records to her name. Among notable records, Sania is the only Indian woman to win a WTA title and she has done so twice. Mirza has also won three Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles and mixed doubles each. She was also the number one player in the doubles category – the first Indian woman to do so. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

