Sadiq Khan blames Boris Johnson for Ulez extension: Mayor says he inherited policy from predecessor

Sadiq Khan has blamed his predecessor Boris Johnson for his controversial Ultra Low Emission Zone plans to extend the car charging zone across Greater London.

The extension of the program to Outer London, which is due to take place to cover the whole of the capital from August 29, aims to reduce the amount of air pollution in London.

The mayor of London has faced a backlash over the expansion, which will result in millions more in orbit paying £12.50 a day to pollute.

However, despite the outcry he caused, Mr Khan said Jhe telegraphs that people tend not to pay attention to him during his daily travels. He said: “It’s this very British thing, people keep reading their newspaper or their phone.”

“Sometimes someone will ask for a selfie or there’s a thumbs up, or ‘keep it up’.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has planned to include all of London’s 32 boroughs in the ULEZ, with drivers having to pay £12.50 a day if their vehicles fail to meet emissions criteria.

The Ultra Low Emissions Zone is to be extended in August to cover the whole of Greater London

What is surprising is that no one has approached him to talk about the ultra-low emission zone, he added:“No, I can’t think of an occasion when that happened.”

ULEZ’s expansion plans have raised questions from the publicwho argue that politics puts even more pressure on those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

At a public meeting last week at Ealing Town Hall, the mayor was greeted by enraged protesters, some of whom pictured him with a swastika, hammer and sickle.

He told the meeting: “Some of those on the outside are from the extreme right,

“Some are Covid deniers. Some are vaccine deniers. And some are conservative.

Angry members of the public reportedly shouted, “We’re not far-right – normal people aren’t far-right.”

In response to comments made last week, Mr Khan said: ‘What I meant was that there were honest people, including Tory members, who have legitimate objections, and I am not not sure these decent people realized that standing by them was a conspiracy. theorists and people holding swastikas.

However, Mr Khan claimed he was not responsible for the policy as he ‘stole’ the idea from Boris Johnson.

Protesters took to the streets of London to demand a halt to the proposed ‘Khanage’

Mr Khan claimed he was not responsible for the policy as he ‘stole’ Boris Johnson’s idea

He said:“In 2013, Johnson announced that he would do an Ulez. But he did this classic thing that politicians do; he announced something that he let other politicians do. I’m going to go all the way .

Since their introduction in 2019, Low Emission Zones have cut levels of harmful pollution in central London by nearly half – and levels of nitrogen dioxide in central London by 46% in the past 12 months .

According to an Imperial College study, every year 4,000 people die prematurely due to poor air quality.

It reads: “He’s an invisible killer. And when you look at those 4,000 deaths, the highest number are in the outskirts of London, where you have a higher number of older people for whom the poor quality air makes them more susceptible to heart disease and other factors.In London, 500,000 people suffer from asthma and respiratory problems.

The mayor’s actions will reduce the number of air quality-related hospital admissions by one million by 2050, helping to save £5 billion for the NHS and the social care system.

He went on to add how the policy will save the NHS $10.5 billion because it will not treat people with asthma and breathing problems.

Mr Khan added: ‘The CBI says it will save businesses £1.6bn a year because staff won’t be sick with respiratory problems.’