Politics
Sadiq Khan blames Boris Johnson for Ulez extension: Mayor says he inherited policy from predecessor
Sadiq Khan blames Boris Johnson for Ulez extension: London mayor says he inherited controversial policy of extending car charging zone across Greater London from his predecessor
- Sadiq Khan claims he ‘stole’ the idea for Boris Johnson’s 2013 plan
- London mayor faced backlash over ULEZ expansion outside London
Sadiq Khan has blamed his predecessor Boris Johnson for his controversial Ultra Low Emission Zone plans to extend the car charging zone across Greater London.
The extension of the program to Outer London, which is due to take place to cover the whole of the capital from August 29, aims to reduce the amount of air pollution in London.
The mayor of London has faced a backlash over the expansion, which will result in millions more in orbit paying £12.50 a day to pollute.
However, despite the outcry he caused, Mr Khan said Jhe telegraphs that people tend not to pay attention to him during his daily travels. He said: “It’s this very British thing, people keep reading their newspaper or their phone.”
“Sometimes someone will ask for a selfie or there’s a thumbs up, or ‘keep it up’.”
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has planned to include all of London’s 32 boroughs in the ULEZ, with drivers having to pay £12.50 a day if their vehicles fail to meet emissions criteria.
The Ultra Low Emissions Zone is to be extended in August to cover the whole of Greater London
What is surprising is that no one has approached him to talk about the ultra-low emission zone, he added:“No, I can’t think of an occasion when that happened.”
ULEZ’s expansion plans have raised questions from the publicwho argue that politics puts even more pressure on those struggling with the cost of living crisis.
At a public meeting last week at Ealing Town Hall, the mayor was greeted by enraged protesters, some of whom pictured him with a swastika, hammer and sickle.
He told the meeting: “Some of those on the outside are from the extreme right,
“Some are Covid deniers. Some are vaccine deniers. And some are conservative.
Angry members of the public reportedly shouted, “We’re not far-right – normal people aren’t far-right.”
In response to comments made last week, Mr Khan said: ‘What I meant was that there were honest people, including Tory members, who have legitimate objections, and I am not not sure these decent people realized that standing by them was a conspiracy. theorists and people holding swastikas.
However, Mr Khan claimed he was not responsible for the policy as he ‘stole’ the idea from Boris Johnson.
Protesters took to the streets of London to demand a halt to the proposed ‘Khanage’
Mr Khan claimed he was not responsible for the policy as he ‘stole’ Boris Johnson’s idea
He said:“In 2013, Johnson announced that he would do an Ulez. But he did this classic thing that politicians do; he announced something that he let other politicians do. I’m going to go all the way .
Since their introduction in 2019, Low Emission Zones have cut levels of harmful pollution in central London by nearly half – and levels of nitrogen dioxide in central London by 46% in the past 12 months .
According to an Imperial College study, every year 4,000 people die prematurely due to poor air quality.
It reads: “He’s an invisible killer. And when you look at those 4,000 deaths, the highest number are in the outskirts of London, where you have a higher number of older people for whom the poor quality air makes them more susceptible to heart disease and other factors.In London, 500,000 people suffer from asthma and respiratory problems.
The mayor’s actions will reduce the number of air quality-related hospital admissions by one million by 2050, helping to save £5 billion for the NHS and the social care system.
He went on to add how the policy will save the NHS $10.5 billion because it will not treat people with asthma and breathing problems.
Mr Khan added: ‘The CBI says it will save businesses £1.6bn a year because staff won’t be sick with respiratory problems.’
Although the ULEZ has been celebrated as a way to fight climate change, it has been criticized for putting even more pressure on those struggling with the cost of living crisis.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11847701/Sadiq-Khan-blames-Boris-Johnson-Ulez-extension-Mayor-says-inherited-policy-predecessor.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘History will hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Jan. 6, says Pence
- Sadiq Khan blames Boris Johnson for Ulez extension: Mayor says he inherited policy from predecessor
- Oscars venue hit by power outage in Hollywood as rehearsals continue the day before the ceremony
- Michigan hockey hammers OSU, 7-3, to return to the Big Ten tournament final
- The IT minister said his focus is on bringing technology to the masses and simplifying lives.
- ‘Provocative’ Imran refuses to back down and calls for a rally in Lahore today – Pakistan
- ‘Tennis fans will…’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends HEARTFELT letter to tennis star Sania Mirza on her retirement
- Erdogan promoted elections in Turkey for five weeks before finally forming a coalition
- Vice President Maruf Amin receives congratulations from President Joko Widodo on his 80th birthday
- Tom Hanks ‘wins’ Worst Supporting Actor at Razzie Awards
- Indiana men’s tennis dominant in home win over Illinois State
- Charlize Theron in Split Dress Over Oscars Weekend: Photos – Hollywood Life