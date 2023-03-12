‘History will hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Jan. 6, says Pence





WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) – Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that “history will hold Donald Trump accountable” for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, one of the harshest criticisms he has received. so far offered to his former boss.

Pence was on Capitol Hill when thousands of Trump supporters entered the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

As the Vice President has the constitutional role of President of the Senate, Pence presided over what has always been the ceremonial task of approving Electoral College votes to select the President and Vice President.

Throughout the siege, Trump sent several tweets, one calling on Republicans to “fight on” and others making false claims of voter fraud. He also criticized Pence for certifying the results.

Latest updates

“President Trump was wrong,” Pence told gathered reporters and their guests at the Gridiron Dinner, an annual white-tie event in Washington, D.C.

“I had no right to void the election and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Pence, who plans to run for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, was taken to safety by law enforcement during the attack.

He rarely addressed Jan. 6 in the months after the incident, but has since stepped up his criticism of the rioters and his former boss’ behavior that day.

He was highly critical of Trump’s conduct in recent media interviews, and in a memoir published in November, he accused Trump of putting his family at risk.

Still, Pence’s comments on Saturday were among his sharpest yet.

“What happened that way was a shame,” he said. “And it’s a mockery of decency to describe it any other way. As long as I live, I will never, ever diminish the injuries sustained, the lives lost, or the heroism of law enforcement in this tragic day.”

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by William Mallard

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Gram Slattery

Thomson Reuters

Washington-based correspondent covering campaigns and Congress. Previously posted in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Santiago, Chile, and has reported extensively throughout Latin America. Co-winner of the 2021 Reuters Journalist of the Year award in the business coverage category for a series on corruption and fraud in the oil industry. He was born in Massachusetts and graduated from Harvard College.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/history-will-hold-donald-trump-accountable-jan-6-pence-says-2023-03-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos