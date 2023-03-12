Close Xi ally and architect of Shanghai lockdown becomes China’s No. 2

A former Shanghai Communist Party leader known for enforcing a harsh Covid lockdown in the CBD was officially named China’s new prime minister on Saturday.

Li Qiang was nominated by President Xi Jinping and appointed to the post without dissenting votes during the Saturday morning session of the National People’s Congress, China’s ceremonial parliament.

He replaced retired Li Keqiang, widely seen as having been sidelined as Mr Xi tightened his grip on managing the economy.

The appointment came a day after Xi, 69, secured a break-of-standards third five-year term as head of state, possibly setting him up to rule for life.

Shortly before, it was revealed that China brokered a deal for Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic ties, in a major diplomatic coup for Beijing.

Mr Li is best known for imposing a zero-Covid lockdown on Shanghai last year as party leader of China’s financial hub, proving his loyalty to Mr Xi in the face of complaints from residents about their lack of access to food, medical care and basic services.

But Mr Li was also instrumental in China’s sudden and unexpected end to its zero-Covid policy late last year, Reuters reported this month.

A career civil servant, he was revealed as the choice for China’s number two role in October when Mr Xi unveiled a list of leaders made up of loyalists.

Mr Li is likely to be much more powerful than his predecessor, according to Trey McArver, co-founder of consultancy Trivium China.

Mr. Xi has spent significant political capital to get him to take on the role, given Mr. Li’s lack of experience in central government and Shanghai’s lockdown, Mr. McArver said.

“Officials know that Li Qiang is Xi Jinping’s man,” he said. “He clearly thinks Li Qiang is a very competent person and he put him in this position because he trusts him and expects a lot from him.”

People who have interacted with Mr. Li say they have found him pragmatic, an efficient bureaucratic operator and pro-private sector, a position one would expect from someone whose career has put him in charge of certain of the most economically dynamic regions of China.

As head of the Communist Party between 2002 and 2004 in his hometown of Wenzhou, a hotbed of entrepreneurship, Li proved to be open-minded and willing to listen, said Zhou Dewen, who represented small and medium-sized businesses in the city.

He also has a reputation for working quietly behind the scenes to drive a bold overhaul of the megacity’s ossified stock market.

Mr Li’s sources back said he bypassed the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which lost some of its power under the new setup, demonstrating what has become a reputation for pragmatism as well that close ties to President Xi, Reuters reported.

In late 2018, Mr. Xi himself announced Shanghai’s new technology-focused STAR Marketplace as well as the pilot of a registration-based IPO system, reforms intended to incentivize Chinese start-ups more likely to register locally rather than abroad.

“The CSRC was very unhappy,” said a veteran banker close to regulators and Shanghai officials, declining to be named given the sensitivity of the matter.

“Li’s relationship with Xi played a role here,” allowing him to present the project directly to the central government, bypassing the CSRC, the person added.

The CSRC did not respond to a request for comment, Reuters said.