President Joko Widodo submits decree on social forestry to Blora





KedaiPena.Com – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, handed over a Social Forestry (SK) Decree on Social Forestry for Specially Managed Forest Areas (KHDPK) in the Social Forestry Zone of Gabusan Village, District of Jati, Blora Regency, Central Java ( 03/10/2023). This activity brought together about 15,000 (fifteen thousand) beneficiaries of social forestry decrees from 7 districts, including Brebes, Grobogan, Blora, Kudus, Pati, Rembang, Central Java Province and Bojonegoro Regency, East Java Province. In his leadership, President Joko Widodo expects the community to make the land that has been put under management productive. “Please really make the land productive, don’t abandon it, it can be revoked later,” President Joko Widodo said. President Joko Widodo gave an example, this land can be used by applying agroforestry, silvofishing and sylvopastura schemes according to the conditions of each area. Once again, make good use of the land given to you, ladies and gentlemen, so that we all have a better life, President Joko Widodo’s message to the beneficiaries of the decree on social forestry. The total number of social forest decrees submitted at this time is 19 SK units to 66 Forest Farmers Groups (KTH) covering an area of ​​21,488 Ha for 16,467 families with the following details: (i) A total of 13 SK units Social Forestry Community Forest Management Approval in KHDPK Blora Regency; (ii) 4 units of Decrees transforming the IPPHS into Community Forest Management Conventions; (iii) 1 (one) Perhutani Forest Partnership (KKP) Decree for 13 KTH and/or Gapoktanhut in 4 (four) Regencies namely: Blora, Grobogan, Pati and Rembang; and (iv) 1 (one) SK containing an indicative list of groups in the process of social forestry in the forest areas of 7 districts. In her report, Minister Siti said that as of December 2022, 5,318,376.20 ha of social forest decrees have been issued, with a total of 8,041 SK units for the community with a total of 1,149,595 heads of families. . Specifically for Java, an area of ​​326,592.35 ha was issued, a total of 647 SK units, for 177,976 households. In addition, currently 9,985 Social Forestry Enterprise Groups (KUPS) have been formed with details of 4,665 Beginner KUPS (Blue), 4,334 Advanced KUPS (Silver), 936 Advanced KUPS (Gold) and 50 Independent KUPS ( platinum). In particular, silver and gold KUPS will be upgraded to form an independent KUPS. The KUPS produced basic products such as coffee, honey, palm sugar, eucalyptus, nature tourism and fruits. The economic value of the products/goods produced by the group has been recorded digitally. Fill economic value is 597 KUPS out of 9,985 KUPS or 5.93%, and in the last 4 months in 2022, the economic value of KUPS has been recorded up to Rp. 117.59 billion. The economic value of this community group is expected to reach IDR 1.1 trillion in 2023 and IDR 2.5 trillion in 2024. “Assistance will continue to be provided to facilitate the independence of KUPS and to form centers of regional economic growth,” explained Minister Siti. Then, in order to improve the coordination, integration and collaboration of the social forestry program, Minister Siti said that a regulation at the level of a presidential decree had also been initiated, so that the parties could play a role in increasing community self-sufficiency. Also accompanying the President in this activity, the Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya, namely the Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Development/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, Regent of Blora Arief Rohman, Regent of Grobogan Sri Sumarni, Bojonegoro Regent Anna Muawanah, Acting Brebes Regent Urip Sihabudin and Kudus Regent Hartopo. Reporter: Mohammed Rafik

