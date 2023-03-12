‘Rogue’ Imran Khan defies orders and calls another mega campaign rally in Lahore





Defying orders, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan decided to hold another political rally in the eastern city of Lahore, days after a party member was killed. forced the rally to stop.

“I will lead the campaign rally to show them that we are not pets. I have decided to fight against the corrupt system and the looters of national wealth until the last drop of my blood,” Khan said in a televised address and urged the masses to stand with him in the rally.

As Khan plans to hold the mega rally, the interim Punjab government has imposed Article 144, banning public gatherings. According to local media, a PTI worker was killed after police launched a crackdown over violations of Article 144 by Khan’s supporters.

The PTI, however, said deceased worker Ali Bilal died as a result of police torture, a claim authorities dispute.

Water cannons and tear gas canisters were fired as police arrested more than 40 PTI workers for defying a ban on public assembly.

I canceled the long march immediately after the police attack on May 25 last year and canceled the March 8 campaign rally just hours after police used torture and tear gas against political workers, Khan added in his speech.

The cricketer-turned-politician also reminded the judiciary to intervene to prevent the country from becoming a ‘banana republic’.

I know that unidentified people have become active and exert pressure while creating obstacles to the application of the rule of law, but the judiciary is supposed to play its crucial role in saving the nation and the country from a total disaster.

Imran Khan is currently one of the strongest voices of opposition in the country. Since losing his post as prime minister to Shehbaz Sharif last year, he has opened a front not only against the government but also against the military institutions.

However, the Shehbaz Sharif government, already feeling the pressure to try to resuscitate a flagging economy, upped the ante against Khan.

Earlier this week, media regulator Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned TV stations from airing excerpts of Khan’s speeches.

(With agency contributions)

