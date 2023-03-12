Five Reasons Why Xi Jinping’s Third Term as Chinese President Isn’t Bad News for India

A wolf is a wolf, no matter how well disguised he is in sheep’s clothing. The same can be said of the communist leadership of China since its dramatic rise to power in 1949. There is very little that separated Mao Tse-tung from Xi Jinping, they shared similar values ​​on world domination, hatred of democracies and distrust of India and the United States. Where they differed was in their modus operandi.

Mao, being a monster and a madman that he was, as Frank Diktter describes in his bookThe Tragedy of Liberation: A History of the Chinese Revolution 1945-57, sparked a series of cataclysmic events in China that resulted in the deaths of an estimated 70 million people, surpassing both Hitler and Stalin in terms of death and destruction. Deng Xiaoping, on the other hand, was suave and sophisticated, but he would not hesitate to use tanks to crush protests, as he did in Tiananmen Square in 1989, but in peacetime he would pose as a capitalist who urged people to get rich and prosper. . Interestingly, as Jung Chang and Jon Halliday lay out in their atomic bomb of a book, like theTimethe magazine describesMao: The Unknown Story,how Mao, while publicly praising the farmers, hated them personally.

On Friday, March 9, 2023, as Xi Jinping became China’s president for a record third time, placing him in the league of Mao, whom he imitates and emulates, the world watches developments in Beijing with a sense of unease and of anxiety. The anxiety surrounding his third term is palpable, given Xi’s divisive stance vis-à-vis Taiwan, India and the United States. But a closer look at the policies of China’s leaders since 1949 suggests there is virtually no divergence in their long-term goals, it’s just that Xi Jinping has now decided to formally say goodbye to Deng’s philosophy. : Hide your strength, bide your time. Xi doesn’t mind flaunting China’s brute force. And given that his presidency comes at a time when China faces major headwinds, from slowing growth to a struggling property sector, he is often forced into an ultra-nationalist posture.

So, is Xi’s presidency bad news for the world, especially for India? As the article suggests, nothing could be further from the truth.

Xi Jinping is not a heretic in the Chinese communist pantheon

If one follows the overall global narrative blindly, one would think that Xi Jinping has twisted and disrupted traditional Chinese politics. The truth is that the current Chinese president has only made public what his predecessors would do in silence. While Xi tries to emulate and surpass Mao, his predecessors have continued the Deng philosophy. But on closer inspection, Maos China and Dengs China were basically one and the same thing. Only their perspective differed. Whereas the Maos style was aggressive, hyper-nationalist, although it was equally adept at exploiting the deep ideological divide in the West, the Deng style was subtle and persuasive, but scratching the surface the same communist characteristics would emerge.

Former Foreign Minister Vijay Gokhale writes in his latest book,After Tiananmen: The Rise of China(2022), how Deng’s protege Jiang Zemin conquered the United States in his eight-day charm offensive in 1997, while strengthening China’s economic and military arsenals. Bill Clinton was so seduced by the charm of Chinese presidents that he wrote in his memoirs,My lifehow he was impressed with Jiang’s political skills, his desire to integrate China into the global community, and the economic growth that had accelerated under his leadership.

It was during these three decades, from the death of Maos to the rise of Xi, that China laid the foundations of a strong military. Under the leadership of Secretaries-General Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, China succeeded in building the modern military force that enabled Xi Jinping to challenge the Americans for regional hegemony today, writes Gokhale inAfter Tian’anmen.

A belligerent China unites the world, however divided

A vocal enemy is better than a silent enemy. This makes sense when comparing Xi to his predecessors. The current Chinese leadership is no different in its larger goals; only the style of operation differs. Xis China is confident enough not to hide his strength and bide his time. He believes that China’s time under the sun has already arrived.

Given China’s economic power, there is a strong tendency in the West to give the Dragon a free pass if it follows lip service. This is partly due to the short-term economic gains that the West-China relationship provides. It is also due to a powerful army of academic and administrative Trojan horses that China has created in the West. In the 1940s, it was Edgar Snows’ projection of Mao and his men as land reformers eager to learn from democracy that saved the Chinese Communists’ civil war against the Nationalist army of Chiang Kai-sheks.

Even in the 1990s, Americans continued to deceive them into believing, with obvious Chinese deception, that a market economy would invariably lead to free societies in China, but the exact opposite happened. . This all happened because China’s leaders before Xi Jinping’s arrival publicly proclaimed the idea of ​​China’s peaceful rise even when the opposite was true. But with Xi’s bellicose posture, it would be hard for the West to pretend nothing was wrong with China.

Beijing desperately needed Deng 2.0, what they got was Mao 2.0

When an enemy takes a wrong turn, always encourage them to take that path. Today, with China’s economy faltering, its real estate in shambles, and the highly ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), sometimes called the New Silk Road, running out of steam, China desperately needed a leader shaped in Dengs mould; instead, he has someone who admires and imitates Mao. If China Xi, just like Maos, turns inward and becomes brazenly aggressive and hyper-nationalistic, shouldn’t that be cause for relief for India?

Although many Chinese observers do not support the following assessment, this author seems to agree with Frank Diktters’ analysis that China is economically much weaker than it appears from the outside. And his path to economic recovery may not be so easy. The problem is intrinsically rooted in the very nature of communist ethos, governance and economics. As Xiang Songzou, professor of economics at People’s University of Beijing and former deputy director of the People’s Bank of China, said in his 2019 article inAsiaNews: Basically, the Chinese economy is based entirely on speculation and everything is over-leveraged.

China, in fact, is a victim of its own hype. As James Palmer very succinctly put it, Nobody knows anything about China: Including the Chinese government. Dikotter explains it inChina after Mao: the rise of a superpower: Each piece of information is unreliable, partial or distorted. We don’t know the true size of the economy, because no local government will report hard numbers, and we don’t know the extent of bad debts, because the banks hide them. Every good researcher has in mind the Socratic paradox: I know what I don’t know. But when it comes to China, we don’t even know what we don’t know. In this economically volatile and uncertain scenario, all China needed was Deng 2.0. What he has in Xi Jinping is Mao 2.0.

Xi Jinpings presence will keep India awake at its borders

The problem with a democracy, especially one with a long civilizational history, is that it is often negligent when it comes to its national security. Everything moves in a slow and quiet way. The sense of urgency is sorely lacking.

It is the nature of Xi Jinping’s dispensation that would keep India on its toes. Xi is more dangerous today than Mao in his lunatic heyday. Mao, for example, had Zhou En-lai to calm him and his hawkish international diplomacy, but Xi has none. He is a one man army. He is an emperor without advisers. As Jude Blanchette and Evan S Medeiros write inThe Washington Quarterly, former presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao had strong partnerships with their respective prime ministers (Zhu Rongji and Wen Jiabao), giving the State Council significant authority over economic policy-making. Xi, on the other hand, sidelined Premier Li Keqiang and placed himself at the center of nearly all key policy discussions.

With Mao as a role model, it’s no surprise to see Xi unleashing a Galwan, a Tawang or a Doklam one after the other. In fact, since 2012, China has indulged in salami slicing four times along the largely undemarcated Indo-China border. After Galwan, the perception of the threat multiplied. Given that India hosted a Quad meeting almost simultaneously with the G20 ministerial meetings, this suggests that India understands the Chinese threat and its magnitude.

An assertive China forces the West to turn to India

India’s relationship with the West is quite interesting. The United States and its European allies, while acknowledging India’s democratic credentials, are well aware that if allowed to develop unfettered, Delhi will soon be thrust out of India’s orbit of influence. West. The West is undoubtedly concerned about the rise of China, but it is equally uneasy about the rise of India. these countries are reacting to India’s story. Unfortunately, writings from the West largely paint India in the dark, invariably bludgeoning it with the worst dictators and autocrats.

The Western consensus, it seems, is that India cannot be allowed to grow so fast. Because if it does, it can easily achieve its $10 trillion dream by the end of this decade, and if it does, India would become too big for China to swallow and the Dragon could approach Delhi. This is a nightmare scenario for the West, as India might not need American help at all in this case. This would be the end of the Pax Americana and world power would shift decisively East and South to Asia.

Xi’s presence in China compels the US-led West to tolerate, if not accept, India’s unfettered rise. There can be no better deal for India, geopolitically and geostrategically. But as it is, with every opportunity comes a challenge: Xi’s challenge for India is that it must remain vigilant about its security and national integrity.

The author is Opinion Editor, Firstpost and News18. He tweets from @Utpal_Kumar1. The opinions expressed are personal.

