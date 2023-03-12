‘Provocative’ Imran refuses to back down and calls for a rally in Lahore today – Pakistan





Requests the formation of a judicial commission on the repression of the electoral demonstration; seeks action against interim CM, IGDC refuses to grant permission to assemble due to PSL match, imposes Article 144 on Lahore

LAHORE: While urging Pakistan’s Election Commission to take action against Acting Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab police bigwigs for a crackdown on the March 8 campaign rally, Pakistan’s President Tehreek- i-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in an apparent act of defiance decided to hold another rally in Lahore on Sunday (today).

In light of the rally, the district administration imposed Article 144 in the capital of Punjab. The decision came after the deputy commissioner warned the former ruling party that the administration would have no choice but to impose Section 144 if it ignored its concerns following a a PSL match in the city. But the PTI claimed to have changed the route of the rally so as not to disrupt the match.

Lamenting the torture in custody which allegedly led to the death of a PTI worker, the former Prime Minister asked the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court to form a judicial commission to establish the facts leading to the death of Ali Bilal. We have no hope of justice from these savages in power, Mr Khan said in his televised address on Saturday.

I have decided to fight against the corrupt system and the looters of national wealth until the last drop of my blood, he announced and urged the masses to stand by his side. Otherwise, he claimed that the corrupt rulers would lead the country to a disaster where the younger generation would have no future.

Holding the ECP responsible for the death of Ali Bilals, Mr Khan said the PTI had sent a list of police and civil administration officers, who had brutally tortured party leaders and workers on 25 May last year, but the neutral caretaker government brought them back anyway to repeat the brutality on the roads on March 8. The ECP was responsible for establishing a neutral structure in the province to organize elections in a free and fair manner, the PTI president said.

Asking the ECP to accept the resignations of its appointees, Acting Chief Minister, Chief of Police and CCPO of Lahore, Imran Khan also said the psychopath, an alleged reference to a senior officer of the intelligence agency, should also resign. He said the psychopath was creating hatred between the Pakistani people and the state institution.

Instead of dividing the nation, it is high time for the nation to unite, the former prime minister said, while urging the judiciary to assume its responsibility to ensure the rule of law in the country which was rapidly becoming a banana republic.

I know that unidentified people have become active and exert pressure while creating obstacles to the application of the rule of law, but the judiciary is supposed to play its crucial role in saving the nation and the country from a total disaster.

The PTI leader said the incumbent leaders were afraid to go to the elections and could use any tactic, including a high-profile bombing or murder, to create reason and impose urgency on the country. He said he was defying all those plans by showing restraint. I canceled the long march immediately after the police attack on May 25 last year and canceled the March 8 campaign rally just hours after police used torture and shooting tear gas against political workers, he said.

The former prime minister also lambasted PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz for demanding that all cases against Nawaz Sharif be closed and that Imran Khan be sent to jail. In what capacity is she making this claim, Mr Khan asked and commented on whether they were above the law.

Mr Khan said he was summoned for contempt of court, while Maryam Nawaz openly criticized the judges but was not held in contempt of court.

He also chastised the Punjab IG for lying about the death of the PTI worker as he had filed a lawsuit against him a day earlier and had now told a presser that the worker had died in a accident. He also criticized the IG police for allegedly forcing people to make statements about the death of Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah, to cover up inhuman torture in custody.

Mr Khan made it clear that he and his party men would remember the faces of IG police, CCPO Lahore and two SPs for unleashing torture on party workers and added that they would be also reprimanded on social networks.

Posted in Dawn, March 12, 2023

