Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru highway





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Karnataka on Sunday to inaugurate the Bangalore-Mysuru highway to the country and lay the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 16,000 crore. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for major road projects in Mandya. Thereafter, at around 3:15 p.m., he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development initiatives in Hubballi-Dharwad. “The rapid pace of development of infrastructure projects speaks to the Prime Minister’s vision to provide world-class connectivity across the country. To move forward in this endeavor, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to the nation,” the PMO said in a statement. The project involves six lanes of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.

The 118 km long project was developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores. This will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to around 75 minutes. It will serve as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway. Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4130 crores.

The project will play a key role in improving Kushalnagar’s connectivity with Bangalore and help halve the journey time from around 5 to just 2.5 hours.

Apart from this, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone of the institute was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crores, the institute currently offers a 4-year B.Tech. programs, 5-year interdisciplinary BS-MS program, M.Tech. and doctorate. programs.

It will also dedicate the nation’s longest railway platform in the world at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record was recently recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. The 1507m long platform was constructed at a cost of around Rs. 20 crores. The Prime Minister will dedicate the electrification of the Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section and the modernization of the Hosapete station, to strengthen connectivity in the region.

“Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, the electrification project establishes continuous operation of trains on electric traction. The revamped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities for travellers. monuments of Hampi,” he said. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various Hubballi-Dharwad smart city projects. The estimated total cost of these projects is around Rs 520 crores. These efforts will improve the quality of life by creating hygienic, safe and functional public spaces and transform the city into a futuristic urban center.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Jayadeva Hospital and Research Center.

The hospital will be developed at a cost of around Rs 250 crore and will provide tertiary cardiac care to people in the area. In order to further increase the water supply in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Dharwad Multi Village water supply scheme which will be developed at a cost of over Rs 1040 crores. It will also lay the foundation stone for the Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of around Rs 150 crores. The project aims to mitigate flood damage and includes the construction of retaining walls and embankments.

