Mike Pence says ‘history will hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Jan. 6 attack





CN—

Former Vice President Mike Pence made his most scathing comments yet on former President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol during remarks Saturday night at the Gridiron’s annual dinner. Club in Washington, DC.

Pence began his remarks at the dinner, which traditionally features politicians making jokes about notable Washington figures, with light-hearted comments about Trump, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and several Republicans who are expected to run for office. the presidency in 2024, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

He then took a serious tone, noting that the attack on the Capitol was something I didn’t joke about and calling January 6 a tragic day.

Pence chastised Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, saying he was wrong to assert that Pence had the power to overturn the 2020 election results in his role as president of Congress that day. , claiming that history would hold Donald Trump accountable.

President Trump was wrong. I had no right to void the election and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable, Pence said.

Pence also chastised those who downplayed people who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 as tourists.

Tourists don’t hurt 140 police while sightseeing, Pence said. Tourists do not break down doors to get to the Speaker of the House or make threats against officials.

Pence chastised Republicans for downplaying the insurgency, days after Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired new security footage from inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to defend the crowd.

Make no mistake, what happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to describe it any other way, Pence said at the dinner.

Pence also said people have a right to know what happened during the insurgency, days after asking a judge to block a subpoena for his testimony to the special counsel investigating the insurgency. .

The American people have a right to know what happened on Capitol Hill on January 6, and I expect members of the Fourth Estate to continue to do their jobs, Pence said at the dinner.

The comments come after Pence’s attorneys filed a motion last week asking a judge to block a federal grand jury subpoena for his Jan. 6-related testimony. Pence had publicly signaled that he planned to resist the subpoena, arguing that it was unconstitutional and unprecedented.

Pence repeatedly praised media coverage of the Jan. 6 attack at the dinner, which traditionally includes members of the Washington press among its attendees, and said he was able to play his part in certifying elections partly thanks to the reality of the media. Timeline coverage of the insurgency.

We were able to stay at our post, in part because you stayed at your post. The American people know what happened that day because you never stopped reporting, Pence said.

For what you do to preserve and strengthen this great democracy, you have my heartfelt thanks and I know the thanks of a grateful nation. Thank you for what you do to preserve freedom, Pence continued.

The former vice president also pledged never to downplay the violence faced by law enforcement at the hands of rioters on Capitol Hill.

As long as I live, I will never diminish the injuries sustained, the lives lost or the heroism of law enforcement on that tragic day, Pence said.

Pence also cracked jokes at the former president’s expense at the dinner, which traditionally features politicians taking the opportunity to shine a light on Washington figures from both parties. Pence said during one of his jokes, I think (Trump) and I are on very good terms.

I mean, he never called me a low-energy jerk. Not yet, he continues.

He also poked fun at Trump’s various legal issues, saying Honestly, I learned a lot working alongside Donald Trump, like on subpoenas for example.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/11/politics/mike-pence-gridiron-dinner/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos