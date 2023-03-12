Imran Khan cries foul, claims Indian TV channels are mocking Pakistan over its financial crisis, watch the video





Days after escaping arrest in the infamous Toshakhana corruption case, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented how his country was being ridiculed on Indian TV channels because of its ” economic situation”.

Addressing supporters of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, he said: “Hindustan ke TV pe dekhay, kis tarah mazak udd raha hai Pakistan ka (Watch Indian TV channels to know how Pakistan is ridiculed ). “

“They (Indian TV channels) happily report that Pakistan is on the brink of economic devastation,” Imran Khan lamented. He then invoked the “2 nations theory” to affirm that the dream of Mohammed Ali Jinnah was in danger.

‘, Imran Khan pointing out that Indian leaders have always hoped that Pakistan will merge with India.

“When Pakistan was created, what was the fear that existed within the Muslim community? Indian leaders claimed that Pakistan could not exist on its own and would eventually merge with the country. That was India’s motive all along,” the former Pakistani prime minister claimed.

“Why have we put so much emphasis on our security? Why have we maintained an army despite severe economic difficulties? And then the Pakistani army gave us confidence that they could defend us,” he said.

Imran Khan concluded, “This is why the country was created in the first place – We wanted to be an independent nation where the principles of Riyasat-e-Medina would exist. The most important principle of that time was the rule of law. Pakistan has everything but justice and the rule of law.

Economic situation of Pakistan

Pakistan is experiencing its worst economic crisis amid food shortages, flash floods and poverty. With the Pakistani government failing to end the economic crisis in Pakistan, more than 7 million workers in its textile industry have been laid off.

Apart from this, Pakistan, which has been declared the weakest economy in South Asia by a report, is also affected by a severe food crisis. The situation in several cities in Pakistan is so dire that flour is rationed and guarded by armed guards. Flour and wheat prices have soared dramatically.

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Baluchistan are among the hardest hit, as tens of thousands of people spend hours a day getting the bags of subsidized flour that are already missing from the market.

Incidents of clashes and stampedes have been reported in markets across many parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan. The situation is so serious that mini-trucks and vans loaded with flour are escorted by armed guards to avoid clashes. When these vehicles hit the markets, people gather around these vehicles.

Recently, the people of Pakistan took to Twitter to express their woes as a nationwide power outage left almost every region without power on January 24, 2023.

