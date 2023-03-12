Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Great harvest, the president asks Bulog to absorb as much grain from farmers





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked Perum Bulog to absorb as much grain as possible from farmers, especially during the current harvest season. This was conveyed by the President after observing and inaugurating the Bulog Rice Mill Center, which is located in Masaran District, Sragen, Central Java (Central Java), on Saturday (03/11/2023) morning. Two days ago in Kebumen, then this morning in Ngawi Regency, everyone started this year’s main harvest. Therefore, this morning I asked Bulog, Mr President Director [Bulog]in order to absorb as much grain as possible from the farmers, he said. In 2023, the president is targeting Bulog to be able to absorb 2.4 million tons of rice from farmers. “This year I ordered Bulog to be ready with a figure of 2.4 million tons so that it brings better stability to our prices,” he said. The President added that the government is in the process of reformulating the Base Government Price (HPP) for cereals so that it continues to provide benefits to farmers. The president also asked Bulog to buy unhusked dry rice (GKP) harvested at this price. We want farmers’ prices to be reasonable, then the prices at traders are also reasonable, everyone can benefit, and consumer prices are also in a reasonable position. Maintaining this balance is not easy, he said. Regarding the rice milling centers, the president disclosed that so far, Bulog has seven rice milling centers operating in various rice production centers across the country. “It’s not just in Sragen but also in seven locations that operate in Subang, Kendal, Karawang, Lampung, Bojonegoro, Magetan and Sragen,” he said. The president is optimistic that the existence of this milling center will become Bulog’s strength in optimizing cereal uptake by farmers. This will enhance Bulog’s ability to absorb unhusked rice from farmers with a very large capacity, he said. Accompanying President Jokowi on this occasion are Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Senior Director of Perum Bulog Budi Waseso and Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo. (MAY/UN)

