Pence says ‘history will hold’ Trump ‘accountable’ for his election denial





In some of his harshest language to date, former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday night condemned former President Donald Trump’s continued election denial, calling Trump’s actions “wrong.”

“History will hold Donald Trump accountable,” Pence said, addressing an audience of politicians and reporters at the Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, D.C.

“President Trump was wrong,” Pence said of Trump’s baseless claims that there was voter fraud in the 2020 election. “I had no right to void the election, and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill that day. And I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable for his actions.”

Pence also criticized right-wing media figures who sought to sanitize the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“It wasn’t, as some would have you believe, tourists visiting the Capitol,” Pence said. “Tourists don’t hurt 140 police while sightseeing. Tourists don’t kick down doors to get to the House Speaker.”

“The American people have a right to know what happened on Capitol Hill on January 6, and I expect members of the Fourth Estate to continue to do their jobs,” Pence added.

This week, Fox News media personality Tucker Carlson aired a controversial report on the Jan. 6 attack using video provided exclusively by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Carlson falsely claimed that Capitol Police officers aided the crowd of Trump supporters and acted as “tour guides.”

Carlson also claimed the attack was “mostly peaceful” and alleged that the majority of rioters who illegally entered the Capitol were “tourists”.

“It’s mocking the decency of representing [Jan. 6] any other way,” Pence said on Saturday.

After the Gridiron dinner, Pence told CBS News that while the majority of his speech was scripted, his comments regarding Trump came together on Saturday.

Trump has publicly pressured Pence to overturn the election results after weeks of allegations of massive voter fraud. Pence resisted, saying he couldn’t change the result, and after the pro-Trump crowd was thrown out of Capitol Hill, Pence and members of Congress certified the election results for Biden.

Pence added that he was “not scared” as he watched the pro-Trump crowd storm the Capitol, but was rather “angry.”

Pence, a possible challenger to Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, has yet to announce an official candidacy. Recently, he told CBS News that he and his wife “continue to prayerfully consider participating in the race.”

Assault on the United States Capitol More More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mike-pence-says-history-will-hold-donald-trump-accountable-election-denial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos