Politics
Xi Jinping retains China’s central bank helm to boost markets
Xi Jinping kept the country’s central bank governor, Yi Gang, in his post and retained his finance and trade ministers, as the Chinese president defied expectations of a large-scale overhaul of his cabinet during of this year’s annual parliamentary meeting.
The renewals, which analysts said were aimed at reassuring markets worried about Beijing’s plans to reform the financial sector, were among a series of senior positions announced at the National People’s Congress on Sunday.
Besides the central bank governor, among the most important of these was the appointment of a senior Xi associate, He Lifeng, the former head of the planning agency, as deputy prime minister.
He Lifeng is expected to take over the leadership of China’s economic team from Liu He, the Harvard-educated politician who helped lead the world’s second-largest economy through the turmoil of the past five years, including the Covid-19 pandemic.
This NPC meeting is considered one of the most important in years, with Xi pushing for sweeping reforms of financial regulators and the country’s science and technology ministry.
The Chinese president, who is entering an unprecedented third five-year term, is seeking to revive China’s sluggish economic growth while preparing for greater competition with the United States on cutting-edge technologies.
Xi was to replace the head of the People’s Bank of China, who had reached the retirement age of 65 for government ministers, with a corporate banker.
Analysts said the retention of Yi, a respected technocrat, was meant to send a positive signal to markets as Beijing prepares to hand over some central bank regulatory functions to the state Financial Regulatory Commission, a new financial watchdog which will be based on the current banking and insurance regulator.
The institutional reforms suggest the PBoC is clearly going to come under tighter government oversight, said Christopher Beddor, deputy director of China research at Gavekal Dragonomics. The markets were a little worried about what that might mean. By opting for continuity, at least for now, it’s a bit of a measure of confidence for the markets.
Analysts warned that even though Xi retained Yi and most of the other ministers and ministerial-level appointees at the NPC meeting, they could still be changed later.
State Council ministers can be reshuffled at any time, said Chen Long, co-founder of Beijing-based research firm Plenum, referring to the Chinese cabinet.
The nominations of top Chinese officials were announced at Beijing’s sprawling Great Hall of the People in front of thousands of NPC delegates who cheered enthusiastically as Xi voted on the nominations.
The Sunday nominations did not include nominations of party leaders from ministries or regulatory agencies. In the Chinese system, party leaders often hold more power over crucial decisions than those in formal government positions.
The position of leader of the Communist Party of the PBoC, for example, has not yet been announced.
No appointments have also been announced for those who will lead several powerful new bodies that were approved by parliament last week, indicating there could be further shake-up of the leadership team after the annual meeting. .
In addition to the new financial regulator, these include a national data office to oversee the country’s data strategy.
On Saturday, the NPC confirmed Xi’s nomination of a close ally, Li Qiang, the former Shanghai party boss, as chairman number two. As prime minister and head of the State Council, Li’s main task will be to revitalize an economy that has been battered by Covid controls and a crackdown on the tech industry.
He will also have to manage growing geopolitical tensions with the West, which have undermined the confidence of foreign investors.
Among other appointments announced on Sunday, Xi retained Wang Wentao as commerce minister and Liu Kun as finance minister and appointed Zheng Shanjie to head the powerful planning body, the National Development and Reform Commission. .
Xi also retained Ma Xiaowei as minister of the National Health Commission, a critical post as China pursued its zero Covid strategy last year.
With additional reporting by Ryan McMorrow and Nian Liu in Beijing
|
