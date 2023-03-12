Dyer: Johnson’s comeback hopes maintained





Content of the article At first it seemed like dumb luck.

Content of the article Less than a year after being ousted from office by his own party, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his ultimate reward. The cross-party privileges committee that was set up to determine whether he had lied to Parliament released its interim report last week, and it was disastrous.

Content of the article He said Johnson must have been aware of frequent cocktail parties hosted by his personal staff to celebrate birthdays, people leaving or simply the fact that it was Friday. How could he not have it? It all happened at his own official residence in Downing Street, and eyewitnesses and photos say he often took part. The police even fined him for it. The crime was not to drink wine. It was drinking in large groups at a time when ordinary people weren’t even allowed to go to hospitals to say goodbye to their dying parents.

Content of the article Such disregard for ordinary people has hurt the Tory (Conservative Party) brand, as has Johnson’s general incompetence and recklessness, so last year the Tories abandoned him. But the party is already on its second replacement as prime minister (Rishi Sunak), and Johnson still hopes to make a comeback. The biggest obstacle to this is the Committee of Privileges, because if they find him guilty of lying to Parliament, they can recommend his suspension or even his expulsion from Parliament. It would end his hopes of a comeback, but there was a last-minute hitch. Sue Gray is a career senior civil servant who worked in the Prime Minister’s Office as an ethics counsellor. She led the investigation into allegations of drunken parties in Downing Street, which criticized the Prime Minister for his lapses in leadership and judgment.

Content of the article But last Thursday she announced she was leaving the civil service and taking up the post of chief of staff to Labor leader Keir Starmer. Johnson’s supporters immediately realized that this could be used to erase Johnson’s sins. As his staunch supporter Jacob Rees-Mogg said: So much for a non-partisan public service. The Gray report now looks like a left-wing stunt against a Conservative prime minister. It’s almost as if Starmer and Gray want to keep Johnson in play. Another leadership fight would further discredit the Tories, and if Johnson becomes prime minister again, he’ll likely be easier to beat in next year’s election. Even if Sunak stays the course, the conservatives will likely lose the 2024 election; they are just too far away. At this point, some of the demoralized survivors would certainly look to Johnson to lead the group back out of the desert, while others would still blame him for destroying the mark. It could even split the Conservative party permanently. The trajectories of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump are getting closer and closer. All of this may not happen. From the perspective of Keir Starmer, Sue Gray and Labour, however, what’s not to love? Gwynne Dyer is a freelance journalist based in London, England.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lfpress.com/opinion/columnists/dyer-johnsons-come-back-hopes-kept-alive The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos