Mike Pence Condemns Tucker Carlsons’ January 6 Performance – Deadline





Former Vice President Mike Pence was one of the guest speakers at the Gridiron Club dinner in Washington on Saturday, an event that is usually a showcase of sometimes biting humor.

But addressing the crowd of about 600 reporters, administration officials and lawmakers, Pence turned serious at the end of his monologue, this time condemning Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s downplaying of the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

Pence did not call Carlson by name, but chastised his characterization of the Jan. 6 rioters as “tourists.”

“January 6 was a tragic day for him. I was there at the Capitol, and let me assure you that it was not, as some would have us believe, a matter of tourists peacefully enjoying our Capitol.

He added: “Tourists don’t hurt 140 police while sightseeing. tourists don’t break down doors to get to the Speaker of the House. Or make threats against officials. The American people have a right to know what happened on Capitol Hill on January 6. I expect members of the Fourth Estate to continue to do their job. Make no mistake, what happened that day was a disgrace and it flouts decency to describe it any other way.

Pence recounted his experience at the Capitol that day, as he refused Secret Service requests to leave the compound to ensure his safety. He criticized Donald Trump in one of the strongest languages ​​he has yet.

“I wasn’t scared but I was angry. President Trump was wrong. I had no right to cancel the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump responsible for it.

Pence told Deadline afterwards that he made those remarks about Carlson because he was worried that “this narrative would take hold.”

More soon

