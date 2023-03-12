Politics
The Prime Minister will today launch projects worth Rs 16,000 during his 6th visit to the poll-linked state
Around 3:15 p.m., he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development initiatives in Hubbali-Dharwad, according to the statement.
PM Modi in Mandya
Around noon, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to the nation. The project involves the 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118 km long project was developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from about 3 hours to about 75 minutes and act as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday that the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway is an important connectivity project that will help Karnatakas growth trajectory.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari earlier said on Twitter that the construction of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, which encompasses part of the NH-275, also involves the development of four bridges railways, nine major bridges, 40 minor bridges and 89 underpasses and overpasses.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway. Spread over 92 km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crores. It will play a key role in improving Kushalnagar’s connectivity with Bangalore and help halve the journey time from around 5 to just 2.5 hours.
PM Modi in Hubballi-Dharwad
The Prime Minister will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation in the afternoon. The foundation stone of the institute was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crores, the institute currently offers a 4-year B.Tech. programs, 5-year interdisciplinary BS-MS program, M.Tech. and doctorate. programs.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the world’s longest railway platform at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record was recently recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. The 1,507m long platform was constructed at a cost of around Rs 20 crores.
Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the electrification of the Hosapete Hubballi Tinaighat section and the upgrading of the Hosapete station, to boost connectivity in the region. Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, the electrification scheme establishes continuous operation of trains on electric traction. The revamped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities for travellers. It was designed to resemble the monuments of Hampi.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various Hubballi-Dharwad smart city projects. The estimated total cost of these projects is around Rs 520 crores. These efforts will improve the quality of life by creating hygienic, safe and functional public spaces and transform the city into a futuristic urban center.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Center. Developed at a cost of around Rs 250 crore, the hospital will provide tertiary cardiac care to people in the area.
In order to further increase the water supply in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Dharwad Multi Village water supply scheme, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs 1,040 crores. It will also lay the foundation stone for the Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of around Rs 150 crores. The project aims to mitigate flood damage and includes the construction of retaining walls and embankments.
The presence of prime ministers in Mandya is politically significant in Karnataka, where general assembly elections are scheduled for May.
Mandya District, a key part of the ancient Mysuru region, has traditionally been a JD(S) stronghold. The district has seven assembly districts and, except for a remnant, are represented by JD(S) legislators.
The BJP made inroads in Mandya district winning one seat (KR Pet) in the 2019 by-elections.
At this crucial moment, the party could persuade independent Mandya MP Sumalatha to announce its full support for the BJP two days before the prime ministers’ visit to the district.
