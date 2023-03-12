Politics
Xi Jinping re-elected “unanimously”: what does this mean for us?
The vote of the nearly 3,000 delegates of the National People’s Assembly was unanimous: they all voted in favor.
1. A unanimous election, why was it a certainty for Xi?
“Because these kinds of votes are always a formality. The decision has been made for a long time, behind closed doors. The vote is for the bhne. the same People’s Congress approved a constitutional amendment, which ended the presidential term limits that Xi wanted to get rid of, in his own words to “protect the authority of the Communist Party”.
After this constitutional amendment, it was clear to everyone what was confirmed today: that Xi Jinping will receive a new five-year term. And then maybe even more. He’s only 69, so in theory he could stay for years.”
2. What can we expect from Xi in the next five years?
“It’s hard to predict, but we know what the last ten years looked like under Xi and what are – roughly – his plans. Xi made China more autocratic. While some contradictions were still possible between his immediate predecessors, he a Xi pulled hard on the reins.
A well-known example of this is the increased oppression of the Uyghurs. Re-education camps were set up under Xi, where more than a million Uyghurs and other “ethnic minorities” were imprisoned, according to human rights groups.
Also consider Hong Kong. The limited freedoms the region enjoyed a few years ago have all but disappeared, thanks to Xi’s so-called national security law. Under this law, anyone who voices the slightest criticism of the regime can be convicted.
Thumbscrews have also been tightened in mainland China. Xi wants to evolve into a society with lots of surveillance cameras and maximum government control over people’s actions.”
3. And how is this policy reflected abroad?
“Xi pursues an assertive foreign policy. This means, for example, China asserting itself economically if another country does things it doesn’t like. Australia can have a say in that. he former government in Canberra wanted an investigation into the origin of the corona virus, in which China was explicitly blamed. Xi did not accept this and immediately banned all kinds of Australian products. And although relations with the China have improved under a new Australian government, it is still feeling the impact of these Chinese sanctions.
4. Could the Netherlands also be affected by this?
“It could be a risk. This week we have already seen the Chinese reaction to the announcement by the Netherlands that ASML is no longer allowed to sell certain products to China: Beijing formally protested and used strong language in its criticism of The Hague . for the moment, no countermeasures have been announced, but in Xi’s China, nothing can be ruled out.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rtlnieuws.nl/nieuws/buitenland/artikel/5370824/xi-jingping-china-herkozen-unaniem-wat-betekent-het-voor-ons
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping re-elected “unanimously”: what does this mean for us?
- Pence says history will hold Donald Trump accountable for Jan. 6
- Jenna Ortega puts a horror spin on Child Actor Days toothpaste ad – Rolling Stone
- Tech Opens ACC Series Than Notre Dame Baseball Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket
- This happened – March 11: earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown in Japan
- The Prime Minister will today launch projects worth Rs 16,000 during his 6th visit to the poll-linked state
- Kapil Sharma reacts to box office failures in Bollywood, says ‘it’s only our fault’
- No. 7 Stanford splits day one
- 2023 Men’s Basketball Championship Recaps
- Google Wing drone picks up packages without human assistance – Australian Airlines
- Response to the Government’s Transport Update
- Mike Pence Condemns Tucker Carlsons’ January 6 Performance – Deadline