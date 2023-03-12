Xi Jinping re-elected “unanimously”: what does this mean for us?

The vote of the nearly 3,000 delegates of the National People’s Assembly was unanimous: they all voted in favor.

1. A unanimous election, why was it a certainty for Xi?

“Because these kinds of votes are always a formality. The decision has been made for a long time, behind closed doors. The vote is for the bhne. the same People’s Congress approved a constitutional amendment, which ended the presidential term limits that Xi wanted to get rid of, in his own words to “protect the authority of the Communist Party”.

After this constitutional amendment, it was clear to everyone what was confirmed today: that Xi Jinping will receive a new five-year term. And then maybe even more. He’s only 69, so in theory he could stay for years.”

2. What can we expect from Xi in the next five years?

“It’s hard to predict, but we know what the last ten years looked like under Xi and what are – roughly – his plans. Xi made China more autocratic. While some contradictions were still possible between his immediate predecessors, he a Xi pulled hard on the reins.

A well-known example of this is the increased oppression of the Uyghurs. Re-education camps were set up under Xi, where more than a million Uyghurs and other “ethnic minorities” were imprisoned, according to human rights groups.

Also consider Hong Kong. The limited freedoms the region enjoyed a few years ago have all but disappeared, thanks to Xi’s so-called national security law. Under this law, anyone who voices the slightest criticism of the regime can be convicted.

Thumbscrews have also been tightened in mainland China. Xi wants to evolve into a society with lots of surveillance cameras and maximum government control over people’s actions.”