Jokowi visits Labuan Bajo tomorrow, hundreds of TNI-Polri staff ready to secure

Guarding will be done open and closed.

“The president’s visit was part of a working visit to check on the readiness for the 42nd ASEAN summit in 2023 in Labuan Bajo in May,” said West Police Chief AKBP Felli Hermanto Manggarai, Sunday (12/3/2023).

For information, Indonesia was appointed ASEAN Chairperson in 2023 at the 41st ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in November 2022.

ASEAN Forum stands for Association of Southeast Asian Nations or Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a geopolitical and economic organization of countries in the South Asian region. Southeast which was formed on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The ASEAN Summit itself represents the ASEAN Summit and is a summit meeting among the leaders of ASEAN member countries that is held regularly every year.

And in 2023, Indonesia is given the ASEAN Presidency for 2023. Not just once or twice, but for the fifth time. Previously in 1976 (ASEAN-1 Summit), 1976, 1996, 2003 and 2011.

As the host of the 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship, Indonesia carries the big theme “ASEAN matters: the epicenter of growth”, which means that Indonesia wants ASEAN to remain important and relevant to the ASEAN community and the world.

The West Manggarai Police Public Relations Chief, IPTU Eka Darma Yuda also explained that to accommodate the Head of State, the TNI-Polri would ensure the VVIP with elements of the regional government and other community components.

“This is done both in national and international events in order to offer the best and maximum security guarantees,” said Eka Darma.

For this reason, he continued, everything related to the planning, preparation and implementation of VVIP security was done seriously, there was no routine activity.

He added that such a gathering of troops really needs to be done to check the readiness level of the VVIP security task force, both individually and as a unit.

Regarding the purpose of visiting Tanah Mori, Jokowi wanted to directly see the location of the Tanah Mori Meeting, Incentive, Convention and Exhibition (MICE) area that will be used during the summit of ASEAN 2023 in May.

“This series of activities lasted more or less two days, but everything had been planned, for the national police alone, we deployed about 600 people to help the TNI in terms of security to guard all the points, both the places that the routes that are crossed RI 1. The activities we carry out continue to constantly monitor the situation so that the implementation of the President’s Kunker can proceed safely and smoothly,” said Eka Darma.

Eka Darma hopes for the support of all parties and the public so that the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage can be carried out safely and smoothly, as well as the support for the preparation of Labuan Bajo to host the ASEAN summit in 2023.

“We hope that the whole community will participate in the success of President Jokowi’s visit, the device is ready, the community must also support them,” he added.

As we know, President Jokowi’s visit this time is not the first time. However, it has been eight times since he became President of the Republic of Indonesia and for 2023 this is his first visit to the super premium tourist destination of Labuan Bajo. ***

