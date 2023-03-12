Politics
Jokowi visits Labuan Bajo tomorrow, hundreds of TNI-Polri staff ready to secure
Guarding will be done open and closed.
For information, Indonesia was appointed ASEAN Chairperson in 2023 at the 41st ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in November 2022.
ASEAN Forum stands for Association of Southeast Asian Nations or Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a geopolitical and economic organization of countries in the South Asian region. Southeast which was formed on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand.
The ASEAN Summit itself represents the ASEAN Summit and is a summit meeting among the leaders of ASEAN member countries that is held regularly every year.
And in 2023, Indonesia is given the ASEAN Presidency for 2023. Not just once or twice, but for the fifth time. Previously in 1976 (ASEAN-1 Summit), 1976, 1996, 2003 and 2011.
As the host of the 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship, Indonesia carries the big theme “ASEAN matters: the epicenter of growth”, which means that Indonesia wants ASEAN to remain important and relevant to the ASEAN community and the world.
“This is done both in national and international events in order to offer the best and maximum security guarantees,” said Eka Darma.
For this reason, he continued, everything related to the planning, preparation and implementation of VVIP security was done seriously, there was no routine activity.
He added that such a gathering of troops really needs to be done to check the readiness level of the VVIP security task force, both individually and as a unit.
