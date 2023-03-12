Albanese thanks Prime Minister Modi for the ‘extraordinary effort’ to make the Australian delegation feel welcome in India









YEARS |

Update: March 11, 2023 11:11 p.m. EAST

Canberra [Australia]March 11 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “extraordinary effort” to make his Australian delegation feel welcome in India.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Albanese called the experience of hearing The Triffids and The Go Betweens on the sitar “extremely touching”.

He tweeted: “Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the extraordinary effort to make my Australian delegation feel welcome in India. Having the pleasure of hearing The Triffids and The Go Betweens on sitar was unexpected and extremely touching.”

Anthony Albanese, who was visiting India from March 8-11, met President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. Welcoming Prime Minister Albanese and his delegation, the President said that India and Australia enjoy very friendly relations.

The comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has boosted bilateral engagements. She said she believed her visit would give greater impetus to India-Australia relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese held a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday. The Australian Prime Minister also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday. Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Modi after bilateral talks were held at Hyderabad House, Anthony Albanese said Australia’s relationship with India was multifaceted. He said the high-level contacts between the two countries have further strengthened cooperation in many sectors.

“I look forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in Australia for the Quad Leaders Summit in May and then returning to India in September for the G20 Leaders Summit. “India has further strengthened cooperation in various fields, including trade and investment, climate and energy, defense and security, and between the peoples of our two countries.”

In his remarks, he said that India and Australia were working towards a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement, stressing that people-to-people relations were the foundation of the ties between the two countries. The Australian prime minister further said he hoped the deal would be finalized this year. (ANI)

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said Prime Minister Albanese’s visit to India underscores his enthusiasm and commitment to India-Australia relations. He further said the two leaders were pleased with the “overall progress” in various areas of the partnership between the two nations in areas such as trade.

“The two leaders (PM Modi-PM Albanese) evaluated very clearly and noted with great satisfaction the solid progress in all areas, including science and technology, the strategic and security area, the renewable energy partnership in critical minerals, trade and economic engagement,” the foreign minister said at a press conference. (ANI)

