Gary Lineker was chosen from a long list of BBC stars who express political views | Gary Lineker

Gary Linekers’ suspension for expressing political views has sparked a flurry of comparisons with other BBC stars who have not been similarly punished for their lack of impartiality.

Some were obvious: Lord Sugar of The apprenticewhose 18 years of redundancy have been punctuated with political outbursts, from newspaper interviews calling on people to vote Conservative to the posting on Twitter of a mock image of Jeremy Corbyn sitting next to Adolf Hitler.

Others were more obscure: Dame Mary Berry, the doyen of TV cooking shows, has expressed skepticism about the government’s sugar tax in interviews and called for changes to the national curriculum to include cooking skills. Like Lineker, they were not journalists and therefore should not be expected to adopt monastic levels of impartiality outside of their work, political commentators have argued.

Armando Iannucci, creator of the satirical series The thickness of itsay it Observer that Tim Davie, the BBC’s chief executive, should reset the clock: If I were Tim Davie, I’d walk out of Broadcasting House and say: Everything I’ve done in the past four days, forget it. I was under pressure. Pretend it didn’t happen. I’m going to take a bath for the rest of the weekend.

Gary Lineker is one of many who have attacked government policy. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

He gave the example of Michael Portillo, the former Conservative cabinet minister who spent most of the last 14 years doing shows like Great continental rail journeyswhile talking politics in the columns of the newspapers.

If Michael Portillo made his train program and everything was very beautiful in the Amalfi Coast and he said that the great beauty of this train service is that it is privatized, showing once again that it is the market free that provides the best kind of customer service, then you think it crosses the line here, Iannucci said.

Other stars who have spoken their minds include Nadiya Hussain, who won The Great British Bake Off when Berry was a judge and became a popular television chef hosting shows such as Nadiyas Family Favorites. In 2018, she posted a tweet calling Theresa May a monster for ordering an airstrike in Syria. She quickly deleted it and the BBC brushed it off saying she was not a member of BBC staff and her personal social media accounts are not related to her work as a BBC presenter. BBC.

Richard Osman, creator of Useless and presenter of House of gamessaid in 2019 that he believed the Tories wanted to sell the NHS bit by bit.

Baroness Brady, adviser on The apprenticeis a conservative peer and has a column in the Sun, wrote last week in support of Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch’s decision not to make menopause a protected characteristic. Claude Littner, another Sugar associate, castigated a Twitter user in 2019 as ignorant! Under the Labor Party, the money will run out.

Other presenters, like Lineker, attacked government policy. Martin Lewis, who has a weekly show on BBC Radio 5 Live, is campaigning to change government policies, including recently warning of an act of harm to national mental health if energy bills were allowed to rise.

Martin Lewis has a weekly show on BBC Radio 5 Live and has campaigned against energy policy. Photography: Antonio Olmos/The Guardian

TV judge Rob Rinder is co-hosting a new documentary airing soon on BBC Two titled The Holy Land and us, on families of Jewish and Palestinian origin. He campaigns on homelessness for Shelter and last year criticized the government for its slow response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Gabby Logan, the sports presenter, asked why the government isn’t tackling racism during a Twitter exchange with then-junior minister Natalie Elphicke in 2021. Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall is a party campaigner green, but Hugh’s Wild West keep running. Vanessa Feltz has a show on Radio 2 and also slammed Boris Johnson for not banning conversion therapy while prime minister in 2021.

skip newsletter promotion Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion

Comedians often voice opinions, even Michael McIntyre, whose Saturday night shows are reliably politics-free, ridiculed Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Chris Pincher during a performance in 2022.

Iannucci said even journalists can express opinions without undermining their impartiality.

Andrew Neil is one of the best interviewers on television, although I know his opinions, he said. He’s still professional enough not to let that get in the way of how he’s going to interview a politician. Lineker doesn’t host a political show, he’s a football presenter. There’s no way people will take Gary Linekers’ views to be representative of the BBC.

Nadiya Hussain called Theresa May a monster. Photography: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

The BBC’s approach means that even when stars take on overtly political projects, there is little room for them to back up their conclusions with an opinion. Paul Whitehouse, the comedian, has won praise for his BBC Two documentary series Our troubled riversdetailing the scale of sewage discharge and other pollution, but in interviews he was unable to suggest which politicians might be responsible.

That still wasn’t enough to satisfy the government, with officials from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs sent in to issue a point-by-point rebuttal.