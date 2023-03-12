Politics
Gary Lineker was chosen from a long list of BBC stars who express political views | Gary Lineker
Gary Linekers’ suspension for expressing political views has sparked a flurry of comparisons with other BBC stars who have not been similarly punished for their lack of impartiality.
Some were obvious: Lord Sugar of The apprenticewhose 18 years of redundancy have been punctuated with political outbursts, from newspaper interviews calling on people to vote Conservative to the posting on Twitter of a mock image of Jeremy Corbyn sitting next to Adolf Hitler.
Others were more obscure: Dame Mary Berry, the doyen of TV cooking shows, has expressed skepticism about the government’s sugar tax in interviews and called for changes to the national curriculum to include cooking skills. Like Lineker, they were not journalists and therefore should not be expected to adopt monastic levels of impartiality outside of their work, political commentators have argued.
Armando Iannucci, creator of the satirical series The thickness of itsay it Observer that Tim Davie, the BBC’s chief executive, should reset the clock: If I were Tim Davie, I’d walk out of Broadcasting House and say: Everything I’ve done in the past four days, forget it. I was under pressure. Pretend it didn’t happen. I’m going to take a bath for the rest of the weekend.
He gave the example of Michael Portillo, the former Conservative cabinet minister who spent most of the last 14 years doing shows like Great continental rail journeyswhile talking politics in the columns of the newspapers.
If Michael Portillo made his train program and everything was very beautiful in the Amalfi Coast and he said that the great beauty of this train service is that it is privatized, showing once again that it is the market free that provides the best kind of customer service, then you think it crosses the line here, Iannucci said.
Other stars who have spoken their minds include Nadiya Hussain, who won The Great British Bake Off when Berry was a judge and became a popular television chef hosting shows such as Nadiyas Family Favorites. In 2018, she posted a tweet calling Theresa May a monster for ordering an airstrike in Syria. She quickly deleted it and the BBC brushed it off saying she was not a member of BBC staff and her personal social media accounts are not related to her work as a BBC presenter. BBC.
Richard Osman, creator of Useless and presenter of House of gamessaid in 2019 that he believed the Tories wanted to sell the NHS bit by bit.
Baroness Brady, adviser on The apprenticeis a conservative peer and has a column in the Sun, wrote last week in support of Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch’s decision not to make menopause a protected characteristic. Claude Littner, another Sugar associate, castigated a Twitter user in 2019 as ignorant! Under the Labor Party, the money will run out.
Other presenters, like Lineker, attacked government policy. Martin Lewis, who has a weekly show on BBC Radio 5 Live, is campaigning to change government policies, including recently warning of an act of harm to national mental health if energy bills were allowed to rise.
TV judge Rob Rinder is co-hosting a new documentary airing soon on BBC Two titled The Holy Land and us, on families of Jewish and Palestinian origin. He campaigns on homelessness for Shelter and last year criticized the government for its slow response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.
Gabby Logan, the sports presenter, asked why the government isn’t tackling racism during a Twitter exchange with then-junior minister Natalie Elphicke in 2021. Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall is a party campaigner green, but Hugh’s Wild West keep running. Vanessa Feltz has a show on Radio 2 and also slammed Boris Johnson for not banning conversion therapy while prime minister in 2021.
Comedians often voice opinions, even Michael McIntyre, whose Saturday night shows are reliably politics-free, ridiculed Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Chris Pincher during a performance in 2022.
Iannucci said even journalists can express opinions without undermining their impartiality.
Andrew Neil is one of the best interviewers on television, although I know his opinions, he said. He’s still professional enough not to let that get in the way of how he’s going to interview a politician. Lineker doesn’t host a political show, he’s a football presenter. There’s no way people will take Gary Linekers’ views to be representative of the BBC.
The BBC’s approach means that even when stars take on overtly political projects, there is little room for them to back up their conclusions with an opinion. Paul Whitehouse, the comedian, has won praise for his BBC Two documentary series Our troubled riversdetailing the scale of sewage discharge and other pollution, but in interviews he was unable to suggest which politicians might be responsible.
That still wasn’t enough to satisfy the government, with officials from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs sent in to issue a point-by-point rebuttal.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/11/gary-lineker-was-singled-out-from-a-long-list-of-bbc-stars-who-express-political-views
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gary Lineker was chosen from a long list of BBC stars who express political views | Gary Lineker
- Oscars 2023 predictions: who will win in each category
- US Navy uses cold spray technology to benefit combatants
- Changing global order: China hands over Iran-Saudi deal Political News
- Small earthquake registers approximately 20 miles south of McCall. | Idaho
- Albanese thanks Prime Minister Modi for the ‘extraordinary effort’ to make the Australian delegation feel welcome in India
- George Lucas based Star Wars’ Dexter Jettster on a legendary actor
- Can Auburn Football reverse their first UGA commit since 2015?
- SSM regrets the customer’s inconvenience but respects the dress code
- Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Conservation International – Manager, America’s Conservation Finance | Non-profit work
- Hutchinson calls Manhattan probe a ‘distraction,’ says Trump should end 2024 bid if indicted