Michael Cohen to Testify Monday in Trump’s Secret Money Investigation | UNITED STATES





Former Donald Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is set to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating cash payments made on behalf of former presidents, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. . They were not authorized to speak publicly about grand jury proceedings and did so on condition of anonymity.

Cohen is a key witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ investigation, and his testimony comes at a critical time as prosecutors inch closer to a decision on whether to bring charges against Trump. Prosecutors sometimes rescue their most important witnesses until the final stages of a grand jury investigation.

Cohen has met regularly with Manhattan prosecutors in recent weeks, including a one-day session on Friday to prepare for his appearance before the grand jury, which has been hearing evidence in the case since January.

Cohen declined to comment to reporters as he left the meeting, saying he would take some time now to remain silent and allow the prosecutor to build his case.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which so far has declined to comment on the investigation, also declined to say whether Cohen would testify before the grand jury.

Trump continued to lashed out at the investigation on social media on Friday, calling the case a scam, injustice, mockery and the full and total arming of law enforcement to affect a presidential election !

Prosecutors appear to be investigating whether Trump committed crimes in arranging the payments or how they were accounted for internally at Trump’s company, the Trump Organization. A possible charge would be falsifying business records, a misdemeanor unless prosecutors can prove it was done to cover up another crime.

No former US president has ever been charged with a crime.

Prosecutors this week invited Trump to testify before the grand jury, another sign that the investigative phase is winding down. Inviting the subject of an investigation to appear before a grand jury is usually one of the last steps before a possible indictment.

Trump has the right to testify under New York law, although legal experts say he is unlikely to do so because it would not benefit his defense and he must give up a coat of immunity that is automatically granted to grand jury witnesses under state law.

Cohen served time in prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to federal charges, including campaign finance violations, for arranging payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal to keep them from becoming public. Trump denied the affairs.

Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 through his own company and was later reimbursed by Trump, whose company recorded the reimbursements as legal fees. McDougals’ $150,000 payment was made through the publisher of the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid, which stifled her story in a dodgy journalistic practice known as catch-and-kill.

The Trump Organization upped Cohens’ reimbursement for paying Daniels for tax purposes, according to federal prosecutors who filed criminal charges against the lawyer in connection with the payments in 2018. Cohen was awarded $360,000 plus a $60,000 bonus, for a total of $420,000.

Federal prosecutors said in the Cohens criminal case that Trump knew about the payments to women. The US Attorney’s Office in New York, however, declined at the time to press charges against the incumbent president.

Cohen, now estranged from Trump, met with prosecutors 20 times through several iterations of the secret money investigation. In January, he gave his cell phones to Manhattan prosecutors so they could extract evidence, including voice recordings of conversations he had with a Daniels attorney whose real name is Stephanie Clifford as well as e -emails and text messages.

Other members of Trump’s inner circle have met with Manhattan prosecutors in recent weeks, including his former political adviser Kellyanne Conway and former spokeswoman Hope Hicks.

