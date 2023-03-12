Jokowi and Iriana attend the funeral of their wife Moeldoko Koesni Harningsih





PEOPLE’S SPIRIT – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his wife, Iriana Jokowi attended the funeral of the wife of Chief of the Presidential Staff (KSP) Moeldoko, Koesni Harningsih at Jalan Terusan Lembang No. D54, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Sunday March 12, 2023. President Jokowi and Iriana Jokowi arrived at the funeral home around 11:50 a.m. WIB. The sad news of Koesni Harningsih’s death was announced on Sunday morning by Chief Expert of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) Ratna Dasahasta. “My deepest condolences on the passing of his beloved wife, Mr. Gen. TNI (Purn). Moeldoko, late Mrs. Koesni Harningsih,” Ratna Dasahast said during her confirmation in Jakarta on Sunday. A number of national figures from Jokowi’s ministers also attended the mourning at the funeral home. Among them are the wife of Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, Wury Estu Handayani, Chairman of the Advisory Council of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Wiranto, Chairman of Hanura Oesman Sapta Odang (Oso) and Acting. Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono. Also Read: Remembering Koesni Harningsih Moeldoko’s Wife, Waketum PPP: A Friendly Figure Then in the ministerial ranks of the Indonesian Cabinet Onward, including Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Minister of Education, Culture and Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim, Minister finance Sri Mulyani and investment minister Bahlil Lahadalia. Also, PPN/Bappenas Minister Suharso Monoarfa, Cabinet Secretary Minister Pramono Anung, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita. Also present were Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister for the Promotion of Women and Child Protection I Gusti Ayu Bintang and Menparekraf Sandiaga Uno. Also Read: Community Movement Predictions During Eid 2023 Period, Number Increases From 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pikiran-rakyat.com/nasional/pr-016410424/jokowi-dan-iriana-hadir-melayat-ke-rumah-duka-istri-moeldoko-koesni-harningsih The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos