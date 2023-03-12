Politics
The leap of Xi Jinping’s “godson”: the agronomist who became Prime Minister
Update
Li Qiang is picking up a heavy backpack fueled by debt, the housing crisis, an aging population and US sanctions.
He was a beardless boy when he worked as a maintenance worker at an electromechanical irrigation and drainage facility on the outskirts of what was then a small county on China’s east coast. In college, he became an agricultural engineer. Then, between the campaign and the Communist Party, he chose the latter. With the reputation of having a great magnet for investment, it was making provincial leaps. In one of these jumps I fell in the shadow of a Beijing red prince named Xi Jinpingwho aimed high.
Decades later, with the encouragement of his political godfather, the day has come when the sidekick has become the second most powerful person in the second world power.
The agricultural engineer is called Li Qiang and at the age of 63 he was elected by the Chinese Parliament as new Prime Minister with 2,936 votes for, three against and eight abstentions. That there was no unanimity is an old game which they resort to during the annual legislative session to make it clear that the Chinese system is open to disagreements between members of Parliament, whereas everything that is important in the Tiananmen chamber is a choreography decided in advance by the party leaders. Especially, if the choice of who is number 2 of the Asian giant is taken personally by number 1.
Was the last octoberduring the CCP congress, when a strengthened Xi Jinping dragged Li out of the Shanghai headquarters to sit beside him to the Standing Committee of the Politburo, the highest government body. All that remained was to confirm, as tradition dictates, that the shoulder on which the general secretary of the party and president of the country leans would be designated as the new first, the character in charge of taking the reins of the economy. Or rather, at present, to reactivate it after three years of slowing growth due to the continued shock of pandemic lockdowns.
Li grabs a heavy backpack powered by Debt, housing crisis, aging population and US sanctions. He challenges himself to empty this burden while pushing Beijing towards so-called technological self-sufficiency, and that all this can coexist with one of his boss Xi’s great campaign slogans, common prosperity: adjust excessive incomes and that those who earn the most help correct wealth inequality in the country.
Your successes and your failures
The new Prime Minister has a good resume as a pragmatist geared towards opening the door to successful business. In his early days as party leader in Wenzhou, his hometown, he managed to get the city into the top 30 most developed economies in China. He also promoted investment and digitalization when he was in charge of the wealthy coastal province of Zhejiang, where he already served for three years (between 2004 and 2007) under his godfather Xi.
His last stop was Shanghai, the traditional stepping stone to the power structure, which Xi himself also climbed a decade ago. In the financial capital, Li’s Great Coup was to persuade the founder to You’re here, Elon Muskso that he built there the first overseas factory from the American manufacturer of electric vehicles.
But in Shanghai they don’t have very good memories of their last year at the helm. Li was behind the disastrous closure due to a covid outbreak that lasted over two months late spring of last year and crippled the economy of China’s main engine of growth. The lockdown has left wounds in the city that are yet to heal, and many residents don’t understand that Li was rewarded with a promotion to the top in Beijing.
Nor did the closure of the megalopolis convince the Prime Minister at the time, the veteran economist Li Keqiang, who was sometimes seen as a more reformist counterweight, with dogmas sometimes close to Western capitalism, against the growing nationalism of Xi, who retired to his right for his first two terms to place a stalwart enforcer of his shifting policies in chair number two.
According to the criteria of
