Kapil Sharma invited PM Narendra Modi on his show and received “Abhi Toh Mere Virodhi Bohot Comedy Kar Rahe Hai” as the answer proving he is the king of mind!





After Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun and Firangi, Kapil Sharma is preparing a return to cinema with director Nandita Das Zwigato. In the film, which also stars Shahana Goswami, Kapil plays a food delivery manager who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the comedian-turned-actor traveled to promote the film, he recently recalled a hilarious incident when he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his comedy show. After rising to fame with his comedy show Comedy Nights With Kapil, the comedian faced a downfall and became the center of attention. From Tweeting at night to ranting against a reporter, he made headlines like never before. However, Kapil is back to doing what he does best. During his recent interview with Aaj Tak, Kapil Sharma recalled when he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his comedy show and his response too. While recalling the reaction of the PMs, he said he had received neither a firm no nor a confirmed yes. Scroll down to read the story. Kapil Sharma told the host, Main personally jab mila Prime Minister Modi sahab se, toh maine unko bola bhi ki sir kabhi humare show pe bhi aa jaiye aap. Unhone mujhe mana bhi nahi kiya, unhone kaha, abhi toh simple virodhi bohot comedy kar rahe hai aise kuch bola. Ayenge kabhi. Nothing was done to the unknown. Wo aayenge toh humara saubhagya hai. Chahunga ki main lighter side logo ke saamne aaye. Toh log bhi dekhe mazedar, hussi mazak waali baatein. He then revealed that in January, when Prime Minister Modi came to inaugurate the film museum in Mumbai, he made many jokes and showed his witty side. Kapil Sharma added, Mumbai mein film museum ka udghaathan hua, toh Modi ji ne bade ache ache joke waha pe maare. industry Saari waha baithi hui thi. Toh main chahta hun ki wo thodi der ke liye jo aaye to jo hum hi ne dekha logo toh wo puri duniya dekhe. Principal toh bulata rahunga unko. Coming back, how many of you are excited to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the show? Let us know. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi! Must read: After Anurag Kashyap, Surveen Chawla breaks its silence on Netflix by canceling the Sacred Games franchise: the story is not over Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

