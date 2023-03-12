Jokowi announces the departure of the body of Moeldoko’s wife to the cemetery





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Widodo) sent the body of the wife of the presidential chief of staff Moeldoko, Koesni Harningsih, at the funeral. Koesni’s body will be buried in Happy Heroes Cemetery, South Tangerang. surveillance detik.com on Sunday (3/12/2023) at the funeral home located at Jalan Terusan Lembang number D54, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Koesni’s body was released from the funeral home at 12:30 PM WIB. Military personnel simultaneously lifted the coffin with a picture of Koesni. Moeldoko and his family accompanied the body from behind. Moeldoko, dressed in a white shirt and wearing a cap, walked while greeting the mourners with namaste. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content A little after Moeldoko, Jokowi and Iriana leave the funeral home. Jokowi walked to the front of the ambulance while letting go of Koesni. At 12:45 WIB, the hearse is dispatched to the cemetery. Several cars accompanied the hearse. Before the body was removed, Moeldoko thanked the mourners who were present and prayed for the woman’s departure. He also apologized when Koesni had done wrong during his life. “Ladies and gentlemen, I just want to express my greatest gratitude. Everyone who was present today and so far, you have given extraordinary support to my wife,” Moeldoko said at the scene, Sunday (3/12 /2023). “That’s all I have to convey, the last thing I apologize for, I apologize for my wife’s mistakes if there were any mistakes. Again, I apologize, I I apologize to all my brothers and sisters. And if there is any liability from my wife in any form, please contact us immediately, the family. Thank you,” he added. State officials continued to arrive at the funeral home. Finally, the national police chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, also attended the funeral. Prior to Listyo Sigit, a number of ministers from Indonesia’s Onward cabinet had already arrived at the funeral home. Among others, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa. Then Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Indonesian Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Indonesian Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Welfare Bintang Puspayoga, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita Hartanto. (read/read)

