PM Modi to inaugurate Bangalore-Mysore highway, IIT Dharwad during Karnataka tour today View Timetable





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a one-day visit to Karnataka today where he will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and IIT Dharwad to the nation and lay the foundation stone for various projects. Around 12:15 p.m., the Prime Minister will dedicate the Bangalore-Mysuru highway to the nation and lay the foundation stone of the Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway. Ahead of the highway’s inauguration, PM Modi is due to hold a tour at 11:30 a.m. Later in the day around 4 p.m., Modi will reach Hubballi-Dharwad where he will inaugurate the Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad, the world’s longest railway hub at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station, and lay the foundation stone for various development projects. PM Modi Visit Mandya The first leg of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Karnataka will begin in Mandya, where he will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to the nation. The project involves 6 lanes of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118 km long project was developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to around 75 minutes and act as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the region, the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office reads. It will also lay the foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway. Spread over 92 kilometres, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crores and will help halve the journey time from around 5 to just 2.5 hours. PM Modi Hubballi-Dharwad Tour After Mandya, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Hubballi-Dharwad where he will focus on IIT Dharwad Nation, for which he laid the foundation stone in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs. 850 crores, the institute currently offers a 4-year B.Tech. programs, 5-year interdisciplinary BS-MS program, M.Tech. and doctorate. programs. It will also dedicate the nation’s longest railway platform in the world at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record was recently recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. The 1507m long platform was constructed at a cost of around Rs. 20 crores. It will devote the electrification of the Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section and the upgrade of the Hosapete station worth Rs 530 crores. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various development projects worth Rs 520 crores to the nation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-bengaluru-mysore-expressway-iit-dharwad-during-karnataka-visit-today-see-schedule-1587767 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos