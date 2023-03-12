President to Inaugurate Facilities at Pura Agung Besakih Sacred Area





President Joko Widodo is to sign an inscription in front of the Bentar Margi Agung temple and then inspect the facilities in the sacred area of ​​the Besakih temple.

President Joko Widodo will inaugurate the facility of Pura Agung Besakih Sacred Area in Besakih Village, Rendang District, Karangasem Regency on Soma Pon Matal on Monday (13/3/2023). For this reason, Governor of Bali Wayan Koster checked the preparations for the arrival of the President and arranged a reception from I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Tuban, Kuta District, Badung to the event venue in Besakih village, Rendang district, Karangasem. During the inauguration ceremony, President Joko Widodo was expected to sign an inscription in front of the Bentar Margi Agung temple building, followed by a direct inspection of the facilities in the sacred area of ​​the Besakih temple. Meanwhile, Pamelaspasan event was held at Full Moon Kasanga on Soma Umanis Medangkungan, Monday (03/06/2023). Bali Governor Wayan Koster, Bali Police Chief Inspector General Pol Putu Jayan Danu Putra and Bali Provincial Secretary Dewa Made Indra checked the preparations for the arrival of President Joko Widodo at the Besakih Agung Temple at the ‘Umanis Medangkungan Saniscara, Saturday (11/3). Governor Koster also prepared a festive reception for the arrival of President Jokowi from I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Tuban, Kuta District, Badung, to Pura Agung Besakih Temple Sacred Area in Besakih, Rendang District, Karangasem . Thousands of people from Karangasem are ready to welcome the arrival of the President in Besakih, also the inhabitants of Klungkung and Karangasem will welcome along the roads crossed by the President’s entourage. Astungkara, thanks to the blessing of Ida Bhatara Lingsir at Pura Agung Besakih and the blessings of nature across Bali, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir Joko Widodo, is pleased to inaugurate the facilities in the area Sacred Area of ​​Besakih, Governor of Sembiran Village, Tejakula District, Buleleng said while inviting the entire Bali community to pray for the historic groundbreaking event of the Civilization of the Order of the Sacred Area of ​​Pura Agung Besakih In the New Era of Bali, it will go smoothly and successfully. The realization of the Pura Agung Besakih sacred area facility is a priority program for Bali Governor Wayan Koster which is carried out with focus, sincerity and righteousness as the implementation of the vision of Nangun Sat Kerthi Loka Bali through the universal development model planned towards a new era of Bali. The total budget for the construction of the Pura Agung Besakih sacred area facility till 2023 is Rs 911 billion, which comes from the PUPR Ministry’s APBN of Rs 428 billion and the planned universal budget of the Bali province of 483 billion rupees. The facilities building of the Pura Agung Besakih sacred area responds to one of the pillars of civilization marking the new era of Bali. *

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nusabali.com/berita/137529/presiden-akan-resmikan-fasilitas-kawasan-suci-pura-agung-besakih The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos