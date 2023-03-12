Will the investigation against former Pak ISI chief Faiz Hameed fail despite divisions within the military?





Speaking to a private media channel as part of an International Women’s Day program (Lahore, March 08), Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Vice President Maryam Nawaz called for the court-martial of former Director General, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt Gen Faiz Hameed for his alleged involvement in extra-constitutional actions aimed at destabilizing his father, the Nawaz Sharifs government in 2017-2018. She was referring to the latter’s visit to the home of former Islamabad High Court judge, Shaukat Siddiqui, and pressure on him to sentence her and her father. Maryam Nawaz also blamed former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar in this regard.

Asked about this allegation, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said at a press conference (Islamabad, March 9) that the courts martial were the responsibility of the army but that an investigation was underway concerning Lieutenant General (rtd) Faiz Hameed on which disclosures, if any, would be shared later.

Although Maryam Nawaz’s attack on Lt. Gen. (rtd) Faiz may have been intended to buttress her own political narrative against Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the context of the elections that took followed in the Punjab Assembly, the two remarks taken together were relevant enough to elicit retorts from both Faiz Hameed and Saqib Nisar.

Perhaps acknowledging that the cat had been placed among the pigeons, Lieutenant General (rtd) Faiz Hameed informed senior pro-establishment journalist Kamran Khan (Dunya News) that in 2017-18 he was only a `junior general major, who alone could not have destabilized the Nawaz government. He implied that he was only carrying out the orders of his superiors and acting to implement the task given to him. Between the lines, Faiz clearly involved the army chief, General Bajwa, as well as other members of the hierarchy such as the collegiate leadership group of corps commanders.

By making Kamran Khan aware of the allegations against him, Faiz had only drawn a leaf from the past, where Lieutenant General (rtd) Asad Durrani, another former ISI DG, had filed in the case. Asghar Khan (2012), pointed to the orders of his leader, General Aslam Beg, to distribute funds from the `Mehrangate, to destabilize the government of Benazir Bhutto in 1990.

Another veteran News/Jang columnist, Ansar Abbasi revealed on his TV show (March 10) that recently anonymous petitioners wrote to the head of the Rawalpindi division of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) about the disproportionate wealth and of the landed property of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. assets in Chakwal, attaching the relevant excerpts of his tax returns. This petition was not immediately acted upon although it was brought to the attention of Aftab Sultan, head of the NAB.

On February 16, news surfaced in Pakistani media that Faiz’s brother Najaf Hameed, who was Naib Tehsildar in Chakwal and belongs to a wealthy family there, had been suspended by the Rawalpindi Division Commissioner. , for “alleged misconduct”, as well as other patwaris (revenue officials).

Ansar Abbasi has now cited sources to suggest the complaint against Faiz Hameed has been referred to the NAB for further investigation. The Minister of the Interior may have referred to this development in his interview. Ansar Abbasi pointed out that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was also aware of these allegations against Faiz.

It can be recalled that Aftab Sultan subsequently deposited his papers, for perhaps different reasons, and that the NAB is now under the responsibility of a retired lieutenant general, Nazir Ahmed Butt, who could have been appointed to this post on the advice of Munirs.

It is common knowledge among Pakistani army watchers that there is not much love lost between the army chief, General Syed Asim Munir and Lieutenant General (rtd) Faiz Hameed. Not only did the latter come from a regular course (76th) of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul, while Asim Munir came from the 17th Officer Training School, Mangla course, Faiz Hameed felt he could -to be reasonably assured until October 2021, that he was on the high road to becoming the next army chief with the unwavering support of Imran Khan and perhaps also the support of General Bajwa for all his shenanigans . While serving as the ISI’s Deputy Director General, in charge of counterintelligence, Faiz fought turf battles with Munir, who was then DG of Military Intelligence, over operations in Karachi and Balochistan, in which they disagreed. Major General Faisal Naseer, who has now succeeded Faiz in the ISI’s powerful counterintelligence niche, came into the crosshairs of this rivalry between Faiz and Munir at this time.

Still, this investigation against Faiz Hameed at NAB is unlikely to achieve much. The military remains far too powerful in Pakistan for individual rivalries of this nature to harm the institution. While Asim Munirs’ dislike of Imran was certainly a factor in the Sharifs’ support for his selection as leader, he is said to be keenly aware of divisions among retired army generals as well as within the other ranks and mid-level officers he inherited, after Bajwas retired.

Munir will have to tread carefully while determining the extent of military interference in civilian politics and dealing with the issue of Imran Khan’s continued popularity, despite the latter’s recent tirade of allegations of foul language, calling some generals traitors, who have not been forgotten. Other remedies can be found to keep Imran mired in legal wrangling, to implement what civil pegs can be employed.

In the meantime, Faiz Hameed’s misdemeanors can be glossed over.

(Rana Banerji was Special Secretary (retired) in the Cabinet Office. Opinions expressed are personal and exclusive to India Narrative)

