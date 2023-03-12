Modi’s visit to Karnataka LIVE: Congress is digging my grave, I’m busy with the Bengaluru-Mysuru E-way





March 12, 2023 2:01 PM IST PM to launch IIT, world’s longest railway platform during Hubbali-Dharwad visit After inaugurating key road infrastructure projects, Prime Minister Modi is expected to travel to Hubbali-Dharwad later today where he will launch various projects including the inauguration of IIT Dharwad and the longest platform World Railway at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. Mar 12, 2023 1:55 p.m. IST Prime Minister Modi to lay foundation stone and enshrine development projects in Hubballi-Dharwad during his visit to Karnataka On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. It will also inaugurate the world’s longest railway platform at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. It will also lay the foundation stone for various Hubballi-Dharwad smart city projects. March 12, 2023 1:49 PM IST Prime Minister Modi praises Karnataka’s dual-powered government Prime Minister Modi hailed Karnataka’s dual-powered government saying that under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, the central government provides 6,000 and the Karnataka government adds 4000 for this. This benefits farmers doubly, by providing solutions to their problems, he said. Mar 12, 2023 1:45 p.m. IST PM Modi in Karnataka: ‘Congress is busy digging Modi’s grave, while Modi is busy working for the poor’ Prime Minister Modi said in Mandya district, Karnataka, on Sunday that while his government was busy working for the poor, the Congress party was busy digging its grave. His remark was an apparent reference to the Congress’ kabr khudegi slogan that sparked political controversy in February. Mar 12, 2023 1:39 p.m. IST PM Modi hails BJP’s model of dual-engine government in Karnataka Prime Minister Modi said in Mandya district, Karnataka, on Sunday that the dual-powered BJP government is continuously working for the good of the people. He also claimed that projects which had been pending for decades are being completed at a rapid pace under the BJP-led government. Mar 12, 2023 1:33 p.m. IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. Details Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Bengaluru-Mysuru highway during a public meeting in Mandya district. Highway details here. Mar 12, 2023 1:31 p.m. IST PM Modi: 40 lakh families benefited from Jal Jeevan mission in Karnataka Prime Minister Modi, addressing a public rally in Mandya, Karnataka on Sunday, said the BJP has always prioritized the “solution” and hailed his government’s work to benefit the poor. He also said that the Centre’s Jal Jeevan mission has benefited 40 lakh families in the state. Mar 12, 2023 1:27 p.m. IST ‘Our government is sensitive to the needs of the poor’: PM Modi stings Congress In 2014, when you voted me to allow me to serve you, a sensitive government was formed that continued to work for the good of the poor. He further criticized the Congress party, alleging that it remained immune to the problems of the poor and never cared about them. Mar 12, 2023 1:24 p.m. IST Good infrastructure improves ‘ease of living’: Prime Minister of Karnataka Stating that good infrastructure improves people’s living comfort, Prime Minister Modi, during the inauguration of the Bangalore-Mysuru expressway, said on Sunday that these projects create new opportunities for progress. Mar 12, 2023 1:22 p.m. IST Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to boost local tourism: Prime Minister in Karnataka The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway passes through important destinations that have historical significance. Its launch will boost connectivity and increase local tourism, Prime Minister Modi in Karnataka said on Sunday. Mar 12, 2023 1:20 p.m. IST Initiatives like “Bharatmala” and “SagarMala” are transforming the Indian landscape: PM in Karnataka On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi, at the inauguration of the Bangalore-Mysuru highway, said initiatives such as “Bharatmala” and “SagarMala” were transforming the Indian landscape. March 12, 2023 1:01 PM IST Historic Mysuru will be linked to IT capital Bengaluru: Nitin Gadkari hails ambitious highway project Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while addressing a public rally on Sunday attended by Prime Minister Modi, hailed the Bengaluru-Mysuru project and said the historic Mysuru is linked to the IT capital of Bengaluru . March 12, 2023 12:54 PM IST In the presence of the Prime Minister, CM Bommai addresses the public during the launch of the B’luru-Mysuru highway After congratulating Prime Minister Modi, CM Bommai on Sunday addressed a public rally on the launch of the Bangalore-Mysuru highway at Mandya in Karnataka. March 12, 2023 12:44 PM IST PM Modi was congratulated by Karnataka CM Bommai March 12, 2023 12:36 IST Prime Minister Modi will soon address a public rally in Mandya in Karnataka Prime Minister Modi, after the conclusion of his roadshow in Mandya, will shortly address a public gathering during his one-day state visit to Karnataka on Sunday. Mar 12, 2023 12:30 p.m. IST Ahead of inauguration, Prime Minister Modi inspects details of Bengaluru Mysuru highway Prime Minister Modi with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Mandya in Karnataka briefed on the new Bangalore Mysuru highway. (Source/ DD News) March 12, 2023 12:20 IST Prime Minister Modi receives a warm welcome during a roadshow in Mandya Traditional dance performances, music and drums were played by artists to welcome PM Modi to Karnataka as he organized a tour in Mandya. March 12, 2023 12:15 PM IST Huge wave of BJP supporters at PM Modi roadshow: video Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Karnataka and started his one-day program with a road show in Mandya, about 100 kilometers from the capital. Watch the video here. March 12, 2023 12:05 PM IST Prime Minister Modi’s Mandya roadshow held under tight security Prime Minister Modi embarked on a roadshow in Mandya, Karnataka on Sunday during a visit to the state. Mar 12, 2023 11:57 a.m. IST Pictured: PM Modi covered in flowers during a roadshow at Mandya in Karnataka Mar 12, 2023 11:52 a.m. IST Prime Minister Modi holds roadshow in Mandya, Karnataka During his one-day visit to Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow to Mandya on Sunday. He will today launch several projects worth thousands of crores in the state related to the poll. March 12, 2023 11:40 a.m. IST IIT Dharwad – due to be inaugurated today – offers these courses IIT Dharwad is currently offering a 4-year B.Tech. programs, 5-year interdisciplinary BS-MS program, M.Tech. and doctorate. programs. The institute will be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Modi in Karnataka. March 12, 2023 11:32 am IST Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station holds the world record for the longest railway platform The Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi station which will be dedicated by Prime Minister Modi to the nation, during his trip to Karnataka on Sunday, is recognized in the “Guinness Book of World Records”. The platform is built at a cost of approximately 20 crore. Mar 12, 2023 11:28 a.m. IST Prime Minister Modi to dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation during his visit to Karnataka Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Karnataka will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone of the institute was laid in 2019 and it was built at a cost of over 850 crore. Mar 12, 2023 11:25 a.m. IST Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway to reduce travel time between two destinations to 75 mins The Bangalore-Mysuru expressway which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi today in Karnataka will reduce travel time between Bangalore and Mysuru from around 3 hours to around 75 minutes, according to a PMO press release. Mar 12, 2023 11:20 a.m. IST PM Modi to launch 1,000 crore multi-village water supply scheme when visiting K’taka Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Karnataka on Sunday, will lay the foundation stone for Dharwad’s multi-village water supply system, which will be developed at a cost of more than 1040 crore. Mar 12, 2023 11:05 a.m. IST Prime Minister to Lay Foundation Stone for Jayadeva Hospital and Research Center in Karnataka Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Karnataka on Sunday, will lay the foundation stone for the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Center which will be developed at a cost of around 250 crores, according to a statement from the PMO. Mar 12, 2023 10:55 a.m. IST PM Modi will launch various Hubballi-Dharwad smart city projects estimated at 520 crores Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Karnataka on Sunday, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various Hubballi-Dharwad smart city projects. The estimated total cost of these projects is approximately 520 crores, according to a statement from the PMO. Mar 12, 2023 10:29 a.m. IST 10 things to know about the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway Bengaluru Mysuru highway cost 8,478 crores to the government and 118 km long. Learn more. Mar 12, 2023 10:03 a.m. IST The toll price for the new 118 km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is set at 255 The Bangalore-Mysuru highway in Karnataka due to be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Modi has been constructed at a cost of around 8,480 crore while its toll price was set at 255. Check more details. Mar 12, 2023 9:58 a.m. IST Pictured: Ambitious 10-lane Bangalore-Mysuru expressway Mar 12, 2023 9:52 a.m. IST What events are planned for PM Modi’s visit to Karnataka today? Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will travel to Karnataka on Sunday to inaugurate the Bengaluru Mysuru highway, will also lay the foundation stones for a project worth around Rs. 16,000 crores in the state. Learn more. Mar 12, 2023 9:48 a.m. IST Prime Minister Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth 16,000 credits Projects that are worth 16,000 crores will be dedicated to the people of Karnataka and the nation by PM Modi on Sunday.

