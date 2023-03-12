Who is Li Qiang? Long-time Xi Jinping ally and new Chinese premier





On March 11, Chinese President Xi Jinping appointed his longtime aide LiQiang as China’s new prime minister. According to Chinese media Xinhua, the 63-year-old Chinese diplomat won the place at the annual meeting of the Chinese parliament. Qiangis is ready to replace Li Keqiang, who is the first Chinese since 2013. According to the Chinese media report, Qiang will neglect the country’s economic framework which has already been hit by the deadly pandemic. On March 6, his predecessor, Li Keqiang, retired from the position he held for a solid decade. According to Xinhua, the 63-year-old received the approval of more than 2,900 people at the National People’s Congress. A close ally of the Chinese president and a prominent politician, he began his career as a laborer at the Mayu district irrigation pumping station. According to The Guardian, Qiang was pushed down the path to becoming the new prime minister in October last year. In October, the Chinese politician was named number two on the Politburo Standing Committee. From irrigation pump worker to China’s top boss Born in Zhejiang province in July 1959, the politician began his career as a worker at the Mayu district irrigation pumping station. The Chinese leader joined the Communist Party of China (CCP) in 1983 and since then the leader has risen through the political ranks. According to China Vitae, from 2011 to 2016, Qiang served as deputy secretary of the Communist Party in the Zhejiang Provincial Committee. Qiang also served as the Communist Party leader of Shanghai, China’s largest city. With the March 11 decision, Qiang became the first political leader since 1976 to rise directly to the premiership in 1976. A full-fledged reformer Despite his closeness to the Chinese president, Li Qiang is known for his relatively liberal economic outlook. However, his political reputation took a hit over the way he handled Shanghai’s strict two-month COVID-19 lockdown. Li Qiang’s lack of experience in comprehensive regional administration has been a matter of debate among Communist Party cynics. Besides Qiang, President Xi Jinping also nominated Liu Jinguo as a candidate for the post of director of the National Supervisory Commission. According to Xinhua, the body is responsible for overseeing the anti-corruption work of communist parties. As Xi assumes his third term as China’s president, he is also ensuring that his close allies hold top positions in the communist government.

