Australia’s nuclear ace key in the hole

Fifty yards from the standoff of one of the world’s most important international conferences, some of the world’s most powerful leaders struck what would become Australia’s biggest defense pact in a generation.

Scott Morrison, Boris Johnson and Joe Biden had just agreed to a alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, called AUKUS.

It would become the alliance through which Australia would become the seventh nation to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will unveil full details of the plan alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden in San Diego on Tuesday (AEDT).

Australia is expected to purchase US Virginia-class submarines in the 2030s before a jointly-built next-generation submarine using a British design integrated with a US weapons system towards the end of this decade follows.

This is only the second time in history that the United States will share its coveted nuclear secrets.

The secret pact had been in the works since late 2019 when Mr Morrison had two main doubts about the French submarine programme.

The shipbuilder repeatedly missed key construction targets, and the diesel-powered submarines would be obsolete upon delivery.

All this against the backdrop of China’s military buildup.

Mr Morrison said the AUKUS alliance and nuclear submarines would become one of the biggest checks on Chinese assertiveness in the region in 20 years.

“The best way to stop a war is to make sure whoever might want to start it thinks twice,” he told AAP.

First, he informally tasked defense officials with determining whether a new plan to acquire nuclear submarines was feasible for Australia.

It then began to gain momentum as Australia began to engage with British and American officials.

Mr Morrison’s original plan was to acquire British submarines, but with American-owned nuclear technology, Washington had to be brought into the tent and assured of Australia’s commitment.

“It was not a tender, the United States has the technology. (If) they are not satisfied, it does not happen,” he said.

He never reached the office of then-President Donald Trump and was first elevated politically in the United States to Mr Biden’s national security advisers, Jake Sullivan and Kurt Campbell, after the change of administration.

Australia’s ambassador to Washington, Arthur Sinodinos, said once on Mr Biden’s desk he had to make sure the deal didn’t jeopardize the United States’ commitment to nuclear non-proliferation.

He also needed to be assured that Australia was capable of committing to a decades-long deal.

“Once he made sure the strategic stakes warranted it, (Mr. Biden) was all in,” the ambassador said.

Meetings of Australia’s national security committee – a cabinet sub-committee of fewer than 10 people – had been kept to a minimum with as few officials and advisers as possible when the discussion erupted.

Mr Morrison briefed the full committee on his plan in May 2021 to seek their approval to approach US and UK leaders with formal government policy.

The British Prime Minister was already on board before presenting the plan to the American President.

“He loved it. He loved the idea. Boris was aware of the challenges we faced here,” Mr Morrison said.

The plan was then formally submitted to Mr Biden and accepted in principle on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Cornwall in June 2021.

Everything depended on the President’s nod.

“We shook hands and walked out of there together and took the picture of the G7 leaders,” Mr Morrison said.

The main purpose of the high level of secrecy before and after the handshake was to prove that Canberra could keep America’s most coveted secrets.

The plan only reached the Australian cabinet at the last minute, just before the public announcement in mid-September 2021.

The head of the Defense Department’s nuclear-powered submarine task force says Australia’s access to US nuclear technology has never been greater.

Until just over a year ago, no Australian had set foot in a naval nuclear reactor, attended a US naval reactor training school or even walked into their neighborhood general.

Vice Admiral Jonathan Mead said hundreds of Australians had since gone through the system and “significant advances” had been made in granting access.

The then Finance Minister, Simon Birmingham, was first alerted by Mr Morrison personally before the NSC was introduced.

Cancellation of the multi-billion dollar French submarine contract would have a devastating impact on Adelaide’s shipbuilding industry.

The South Australian MP was initially shocked by the scale of the proposal.

“Why would we do that? Should we do this? Are we able to do this? Senator Birmingham told AAP.

“Everything had to be asked and answered.”

But the advice from the Department of Defense has always proved persuasive, not only on the strategic circumstances, but also on how the historical limitations of Australia’s technical ability to handle such technology would be addressed.

The couple quickly came to the conclusion that something had to be done to shore up jobs in Adelaide to ensure there was no mass exodus from industry which would cripple other defense projects in the future.

Defense Minister Richard Marles said that while submarines will be capable of waging war, their primary purpose is to secure peace.

The nuclear model means they will be able to operate quieter and operate longer, becoming a crucial piece of the puzzle in the Defense Force’s new ‘impact projection’ mantra, which focuses on striking adversaries further from Australian shores .

“As we acquire this nuclear-powered submarine capability, we do so as part of our contribution to peace and stability in our region and the world,” Marles said.

Almost 21 months to the day, the initial handshake sealed the foundations of Australia’s defense policy for decades to come, the decision that spanned three defense ministers and two prime ministers will finally go back to the surface.