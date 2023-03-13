



Sitting at the sidewalk table of a cafe at Five Points in Franklin, the sight of the Columbia Turnpike prompted reflection on the doomed Civil War infantry charge on the turnpike and how it affected the zealous pugnacity of Ukraine today. With daylight fading on the last day of November 1864, Confederate General John B. Hood ordered his Army of Tennessee to drive up the turnpike and through the adjacent fields to attack the Union troops guarding Franklin. The failed attacks were sealed after hours of desperate fighting. Suffering over 6,000 casualties, Hoods’ troops retreated to the heights beyond the town. Even after resounding defeats at the Battles of Franklin and Nashville, the Confederate government continued its futile struggle. Kherson, but even Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. Washington and its NATO allies, inciting Ukraine, spout Manichean platitudes of good versus evil that ignore the contextual strata of regional history. Here are some fundamental omissions. One is that civil war has been raging between Ukraine and the breakaway predominantly Russian-speaking oblasts of Luhansk and Donetsk since 2014. Another is that Russia annexed Crimea in 1783, establishing Sevastopol as a naval base for its fleet of the Black Sea more than 100 years before American sugar planters, led by Sanford Dole, were to overthrow Queen Liliuokalani of Hawaii, who had opposed the establishment of a US naval base at Pearl Harbor. Hear more voices from Tennessee:Receive the weekly opinion bulletin for insightful and thought-provoking articles. Unsurprisingly, President Joe Biden flouted historical context in his chilling and bellicose speech from Kyiv. Our commanders-in-chief are packing the past into neat boxes, denying the complexities that might puncture the propaganda balloon of their own just war. Speaking at West Point in 2009 about his troop escalation in Afghanistan, President Barack Obama said: This is not Vietnam. But the veterans of the war in Afghanistan, the best of our youth who have taken my modern world history classes for the past 20 years, have seen parallels between Vietnam and Afghanistan, discussing them in class and in newspapers. But unfazed by Afghanistan, Washington and NATO quickly pivoted to fuel the war. in Europe, crushing peace initiatives. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the White House and NATO allies, insisting that Ukraine retain the right to seek future membership in the NATO, ruled out a diplomatic solution that could have prevented the Russian invasion. In late March 2022, a month after the wars broke out, Ukrainian diplomats were meeting their Russian counterparts in Istanbul during peace talks hosted by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, with Ukraine considering accepting neutral status. But on April 9, 2022, Ukrainian media Ukrayinska Pravda reports, then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv, urging President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop negotiating, with Johnson saying Russian President Vladimir Putin had to be defeated. George Orwell wrote in his novel “1984” that The Enemy of the Moment has always represented absolute evil. Now, the enemy of the moment, unlike the Taliban, has a nuclear arsenal, just like us. The sound of civil defense sirens on Saturday noon is no longer just residual background noise from a long-ago Cold War. The vital relationship with Russia is shattered to pieces. That Washington, NATO allies, Kiev and Moscow pull themselves out of the abyss so that children playing in parks to the wail of sirens have the years they need to grow up and complete the hard work of putting these pieces. Fred Jordan teaches World History, American History, and also taught Spanish at Nashville State Community College, where he served as the 2017-18 Faculty Senate Chairman. He holds an international MBA from the Fogelman College of Business and Economics at the University of Memphis, and earned master’s degrees in history and Spanish from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

