Donald Trump firmly holds most, but not all, of the GOP base





Rep. Lauren Boebert’s hold on Colorado’s 3rd congressional district seemed unchallenged heading into last year’s midterms. But in the end, the congresswoman who gained a national reputation as a combative member of the “Make America Great Again” movement won re-election by just 564 votes.

“It was supposed to be a slam dunk for the Republican nominee, the way the district is designed,” said Don Coram, a former state senator who unsuccessfully challenged Boebert in the GOP primary last June. .

Boebert’s near miss was emblematic of the difficulties Republicans faced in 2022 and could face again in 2024. While former President Donald Trump holds a grip on much of the GOP base, there is a notable minority of Republican voters who do not consider themselves MAGA members. .

Most of them, as Republican stalwarts, backed GOP candidates in 2022, AP VoteCast shows. Still, the broad national survey finds those Republicans made up a higher percentage of those who chose not to support a candidate in the home races. A small number showed their opposition to Trump for the second time, backing Democrat Joe Biden for president in 2020 and Democratic House candidates in 2022.

In a political climate where competitive elections are nationalized and decided by narrow margins, no party can take these voters for granted.

Democrat Adam Frisch said he knew there was a “pretty unique” opening for a more conservative Democrat to connect with Colorado voters who didn’t like Boebert’s aggressive political style.

“I spent most of my time trying to convince people that I was a safe enough choice, not just to leave the ballot blank…but actually vote for a non-Republican for the first time or since. a very long time,” said Frisch, who has already announced he will run again in 2024.

The findings suggest Democrats, too, may need to be wary of messaging against “MAGA Republicans,” which Biden repeatedly hammered ahead of the November election and is poised to do again in the next election. a 2024 campaign. Most who don’t identify with the movement don’t seem to find that compelling. Voters who do so may be eager to return to a Republican candidate who represents their traditional conservative values.

Republican strategist Alex Conant has suggested that GOP candidates can’t rely on those voters as long as Trump is involved in politics. But 2024 may be different.

“There’s no reason the Republican nominee in 2024 can’t build a coalition that includes Trump’s base and moderate Republicans and independents,” he said.

Conant and others cited examples of Republican Governors Ron DeSantis in Florida, Mike DeWine in Ohio and Brian Kemp in Georgia who were able to do so in 2022.

In Ohio and Georgia, for example, both governors outperformed Republican Senate candidates who were endorsed by Trump. DeWine got nearly 390,000 more votes than JD Vance, who won an open seat, and Kemp received more than 200,000 more votes in the general election than Herschel Walker, who failed to unseat an incumbent Democrat. in a second round.

According to VoteCast, 10% of Republican voters who do not identify as “MAGA Republicans” voted for Democratic House candidates nationwide, compared to 2% of those who adopt this label.

Overall, 4% of Republicans supported Democratic candidates. That percentage increased in competitive races for Senate and governor where far-right candidates were on the ballot, including as many as 13% Republicans in Arizona, 16% in Colorado and 18% in Pennsylvania and 11 % in Michigan.

The Lincoln Project, a conservative group that strongly opposes Trump, targeted this voting bloc in the election. Co-founder Rick Wilson said it was a “narrow but meaningful path” to electing pro-democracy and anti-extremist candidates, a path he says has widened since 2020 due to the ruling. of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Still, partisanship can be “sticky,” Wilson said, and mainstream Republicans appreciate checks and balances in Washington, pushing disgruntled conservative voters to support Republicans in compensation for Democrats.

VoteCast shows that most Republicans voted for Republicans, even if they did so with reservations.

Republicans who do not identify with the MAGA movement and who have decided to support Republican candidates mostly say they did not consider Trump good or bad when they voted. Only about half are positive in assessments of Trump himself, but most are pro-party and say the GOP tends to try to do the right thing. About two-thirds of them say they voted to show their opposition to Biden.

“They are where I am…what choice do we have?” said GOP strategist Rick Tyler. “There are a lot of Republican Party members who would love not to vote Republican, but they can’t vote Democrat because they don’t believe in where the Democrats want to take the country.”

This may have helped some Republican candidates in Republican-leaning districts oust Democrats elected during the Trump era.

In November, then-state Senator Jen Kiggans defeated two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in a district centered in Virginia Beach, Va., just two years after a Democratic presidential candidate won the city for the first time since 1964. Kiggans overcame the self-proclaimed “MAGA Candidate” in the Republican primary, and campaign workers named Kiggans a “disciplined” candidate focused on kitchen table issues.

Her post also linked Luria to Biden and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as Luria herself campaigned for her role on the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol and called Kiggans an election denier. . Kiggans was hesitant to explicitly repeat Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, but she refused to publicly dismiss them.

Non-MAGA Republicans are more likely than MAGA Republicans to say Biden was legitimately elected president. They are also more likely to say they decided during the campaign which candidate they would support, rather than knowing it from the start.

Back in Colorado, Karen Davis, 58, was a lifelong Republican until a few years ago when she changed her voter registration because of the party’s ‘alarming’ rhetoric, especially of the extreme right. Her vote for Biden in 2020 was more of a vote “against” Trump, she said.

And last year she backed Frisch over Boebert.

“What’s really sad is you’re not excited about any of these candidates,” said Davis, who runs a flooring business in Grand Junction, Colorado, with her husband. “If Republicans could get a candidate I was passionate about, I would absolutely vote for them.”

For her, he’s “someone who’s a fiscal conservative but a moderate in every other way,” Davis said. “They can’t win me back with Donald Trump.”

