Ex-Lawyer Cohen Testifies Monday – NBC New York





Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, is set to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating money payments he arranged and made on behalf of former presidents.

Cohen arrived at the courthouse accompanied by his attorney shortly before his closed-door testimony, which comes at a critical time as the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office nears a decision on whether to press charges against Trump. .

A Trump loyalist turned adversary, Cohen is likely to provide critical details about the involvement the Republican presidential candidate may have had in payments made during the 2016 campaign to two women who alleged sexual affairs or encounters with him. him.

My goal is to tell the truth, Cohen told reporters outside the courthouse, dismissing a suggestion that he might be motivated by a desire to see Trump behind bars.

It’s not about revenge,” he said. “It’s about responsibility. He must be held accountable for his dirty deeds.

Trump denies being involved with either women, porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal.

Cohen provided evidence to prosecutors, including voice recordings of conversations he had with an attorney for one of the women, as well as emails and text messages. He also has recordings of a conversation in which he and Trump discussed an arrangement to pay the other woman through the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid.

Prosecutors appear to be looking into whether Trump committed crimes in how the payments were made or how they were accounted for internally at Trumps company, the Trump Organization.

A possible charge would be falsifying business records, a misdemeanor unless prosecutors can prove it was done to cover up another crime. No former US president has ever been charged with a crime.

Appearing Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Trump’s attorney Joseph Tacopina said the former president was unlikely to accept an invitation, extended by prosecutors last week, to testify before the grand jury. .

We do not intend to participate in this procedure, Tacopina said. This is a decision that still needs to be made. No deadline has been set, so we’ll wait and see.

He called Trump a victim, saying he was pressured into making the payment to Daniels.

It was simple extortion and I don’t know since when we decided to start prosecuting victims of extortion,” Tacopina said. “He vehemently denied the affair. But he had to pay because there was going to be an allegation that was going to be publicly embarrassing to him, regardless of the campaign.

Daniels and the attorney who helped arrange payment for her, Keith Davidson, both denied extorting anyone.

Tacopina also accuses the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office of prosecutorial misconduct, writing in a letter to the New York Inspector General that prosecutors are trying to obstruct Trump’s chances in the 2024 presidential election. Tacopina asked the city’s investigative department to investigate an overtly political lawsuit.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Trump’s attorneys have repeatedly tried to get judges in New York and Florida to intervene or halt investigations into Trump and the Trump Organization, arguing they were politically motivated. All these attempts failed.

Cohen served time in prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to federal charges, including campaign finance violations, for arranging payments to Daniels and McDougal to keep them from going public. He was also struck off.

Trump’s lawyers could point to these factors in an effort to undermine Cohen’s credibility, if the former president is indicted and Cohen ends up testifying at trial.

Cohen has met regularly with Manhattan prosecutors in recent weeks, including a one-day session on Friday to prepare for his grand jury appearance.

The panel has been hearing evidence since January in what Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, called the next chapter in Trump’s multi-year investigation. But silent money payments, perhaps the most salacious of investigative leads on Trump, are familiar ground.

Federal prosecutors and Bragg’s predecessor in the prosecutor’s office, Cyrus Vance Jr., each reviewed the payments but did not indict Trump.

Cohen declined to comment to reporters as he left the meeting, saying he would take some time now to remain silent and allow the prosecutor to build his case.

On Friday, Trump continued to lashed out at the investigation on social media, calling the case a scam, injustice, mockery and the full and total arming of law enforcement in order to affect a presidential election!

Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 through his own company and was later reimbursed by Trump, whose company recorded the reimbursements as legal fees.

McDougals’ $150,000 payment was made through the publisher of the National Enquirer, who stifled her story in a dodgy journalistic practice known as catch-and-kill.

According to the federal prosecutors who charged Cohen, the Trump Organization then upped Cohens’ reimbursement for paying Daniels for tax purposes, “giving him $360,000 plus a bonus of $60,000, for a total of $420,000. $.

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

