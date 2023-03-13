Donald Trump versus Ron DeSantis, who is more dangerous for the country?





Who is more dangerous Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis?

I ask because for more than seven years now, Democrats, myself included, have argued that Trump is uniquely and uniquely unfit for the office of president. It was not only that we opposed his positions on the issues, but that he was temperamentally unfit for work. He was reckless, belligerent and dishonest. Unserious, unpredictable, norm-breaking, and ready to undermine American democracy and its institutions, if necessary, to stay in power.

I looked forward to the day when we could start fighting over issues again with a Republican we simply disagreed with. Of course, we have political differences, but that is part of the normal democratic process.

Opinion columnist

Nicholas Goldberg

Nicholas Goldberg was the editorial page editor for 11 years and is a former editor of the Op-Ed page and the Sunday Opinion section.

But now that such a Republican has emerged, it raises a whole new set of concerns.

DeSantis, who has served as governor of Florida since 2019, isn’t out of control the way Trump is. He’s been stolen from Trump’s playbook, but he’s more disciplined, more subtle. As president, he wouldn’t constantly go off-script or excoriate his enemies; he wouldn’t have to reject impeachment votes. He could actually read the disclosure documents, operate the system and participate in the governance process. Unlike Trump, he apparently has a voracious work ethic.

But here’s the question: Could those very qualities make him an even more dangerous president? Could he be worse than Trump, heaven forbid, because he is more efficient?

Although DeSantis hasn’t announced his 2024 candidacy, he already has a campaign pitch: He’s the enemy of awakening, a pugilist who speaks the truth and opposes the culture’s latest hysterical outrages. cancellation from the left. Don’t say gay! Banish critical race theory! Teach only the happy and uplifting parts of American history!

He swears by the usual right-wing truths: more guns, fewer immigrants, less taxes. He wants to tighten restrictions on abortions and ease them on executions. executions. He flattered vaccine skeptics and claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be in jail for lying to Congress. He hinted that the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol may have been an FBI false flag operation. He made it harder to vote in Florida.

So which of the two would I have preferred to win a presidential race if I had to choose? The incompetent madman or the competent ideologue who might actually do more bad things?

Before I answer, a few caveats: First, they’re not the only Republicans seeking the 2024 nomination. In the coming months, another candidate could top either or both. DeSantis is high in the polls now, but he’s little known outside of Florida; he might not survive intense scrutiny (especially with several major media profiles portraying him as an obnoxious and aloof eccentric who cannot make eye contact with other humans). And Trump, of course, could self-destruct at any moment. Among other things, he could be indicted in a number of investigations.

But if I had to choose, I would take DeSantis.

Reluctantly, of course. I certainly don’t want him to be our next president.

But in my view, the danger he poses is not as great as four other tumultuous and outlier Trump years. The damage done by Trump while he was in the White House was unprecedented in modern American history, and four more years could be much worse. He may not be a competent or effective chief executive, but his reckless undermining of institutions, his selfish rejection of legitimate election results, his attacks on the press, his attack on truth, facts and science, his detachment of reality is impossible to imagine reliving that.

DeSantis would definitely put us on a lot of bad roads. But another Trump presidency threatens American democracy itself.

Some observers agree with my view.

Ultimately, I’d take a cynic like DeSantis over a lunatic like Trump, says longtime GOP consultant Mike Murphy, who has advised many moderate Republicans including John McCain, Mitt Romney and Arnold Schwarzenegger. From the Democrats’ perspective, Trump might be easier to beat, but who wants to risk rooting for him?

Others, however, give up even making such a choice.

It’s like a debate about which is better for syphilis or gonorrhea, says Norman Ornstein, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a longtime Trump critic. Trump and DeSantis are different versions of the same danger.

Ornstein says that in a second term, Trump would be all about retribution, punishing those who had crossed paths with him in the past. It would be a boon for Russians Vladimir Putin, Hungarians Viktor Orbn and North Koreans Kim Jong Un.

But DeSantis would be a disaster in other ways. I don’t think he has any deep beliefs about anything, says Ornstein. He may not be the same level of narcissistic sociopath as Trump, but he is smarter and more subtle. And it has no moral core.

It’s far too early for the polls to mean much, and in any case, they’ve offered mixed messages about whether DeSantis or Trump is in the lead. All we know for sure is that they are the top two prospects in the GOP right now.

As a Democrat, I have no say in which of them will emerge victorious in the Republican primaries (if any of them do). I am only a spectator.

But I believe the danger posed by a Trump victory in November 2024 would be greater.

I reserve the right to change my mind as we get to know DeSantis better and see him in action. But if he turns out to be worse than Trump, then I really fear for this country.

@Nick_Goldberg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2023-03-13/trump-desantis-republican-primary-2024-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos