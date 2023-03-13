Donald Trump Tops iTunes Charts: ‘Wow!’





A song by a group of men who were incarcerated following their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has risen to number 1 on the iTunes singles chart, beating out Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Rihanna for first place.

“Justice for All” by the J6 Prison Choir, featuring the vocals of Donald Trump, aims to “support certain prisoners deprived of their constitutional rights”, according to the single’s official webpage, and consists of a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner interspersed with the former president’s oath of allegiance.

Trump has previously called for the release of the Jan. 6 rioters, saying they were treated unfairly and that he would consider pardoning their sentences if his 2024 presidential bid is successful.

The single, released on March 3, has held No. 1 on the iTunes chart in the United States since Friday. Reacting to his popularity on his Truth social media platform, Trump wrote on Sunday, “Wow!”

Former First Lady and President of the United States Melania and Donald Trump perform the National Anthem before Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump’s vocals were used on a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” for a single. Elsa/Getty Images

At 4:20 a.m. ET on Monday, the song remained above Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” which topped other charts globally, and Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” at number three.

It is only ranked on iTunes in its US chart; elsewhere in the world, it is not seen anywhere and it is not among the most listened to songs on Spotify or YouTube. The song is available on all major streaming platforms.

According to Forbes, Trump recorded his voiceover at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida in February, while the inmates were recorded on a prison phone earlier in the year. Funds from the profits would be distributed to the families of people who did not assault police officers during the riot.

The single’s official website said the choir “continues to make its voice heard through the power of music” and claims that it sings the national anthem before falling asleep every night.

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to block Joe Biden’s certification as president after an election that Trump has repeatedly called “rigged”.

The riot resulted in the deaths of five people. Around 1,000 arrests have been made and around 220 people have been sentenced to prison terms, according to the latest statistics from the Justice Department.

It came after Trump refused to concede the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and spread allegations that the election was stolen through voter fraud, no evidence of which has since been uncovered.

In a speech Saturday, Mike Pence, his former vice president, who was on the US Capitol at the time of the uprising, said Trump’s statements at the time “endanger my family and everyone on Capitol Hill that day. -there”.

He added: “Make no mistake, what happened that day was a disgrace. And it flouts decency to portray it any other way.”

However, Trump not only continued to claim the election was rigged, but called for justice for those who had been jailed as a result of their involvement in the uprising.

Following the release of CCTV footage by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson – which was criticized by Republicans as painting her in an essentially “peaceful” light – Trump argued it was proof that those imprisoned were “totally innocent”.

In a tweet, Barb McQuade, a former U.S. attorney and University of Michigan law professor, described the song as “a disinformation tactic straight out of the authoritarian playbook — patriotism is a lie.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s campaign and Justice for All for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-tops-itunes-chart-january-6-choir-1787276 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos